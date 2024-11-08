Israeli Fans Attacked In Amsterdam After Soccer Match; Netanyahu Orders Rescue Flights

Israeli fans in Amsterdam were violently attacked after a soccer match. Netanyahu orders rescue planes as global leaders condemn the attacks, calling them a modern-day pogrom.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered two rescue planes to be dispatched to Amsterdam following a violent incident targeting Israeli fans after a soccer match, his office confirmed on Friday. The attacks, which appear to have been linked to anti-Semitic sentiments, occurred after the Europa League clash between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Ajax Amsterdam.

The violence unfolded following Maccabi Tel Aviv’s crushing 5-0 defeat to Ajax in a Europa League match. Israeli fans, who had traveled to the Netherlands to support their team, were reportedly assaulted after leaving the stadium. Some reports indicate that the attacks resulted in injuries to several Israeli citizens. The local police have since arrested 57 individuals, many of whom were pro-Palestinian demonstrators attempting to reach the Johan Cruyff stadium, despite a city-wide ban on protests there.

While the fans initially left the stadium without incident, clashes erupted in Amsterdam’s city center later in the evening. The attacks have sparked a wave of international condemnation, with many leaders decrying the anti-Semitic violence.

Israeli Government Responds To Attacks

In light of the escalating violence, Israel’s National Security Ministry has urged its citizens in Amsterdam to remain inside their hotel rooms for safety. The ministry has issued a statement, along with the Prime Minister’s office, to express concern over the attacks, which targeted Israelis simply because of their Jewish identity.

🚨🇳🇱ATTACKS ON JEWS IN HOLLAND SPARKS IMMIGRATION FEARS Geert Wilders, leader of the Netherlands Party for Freedom, called for immediate action after gangs hunted down Jewish football fans and attacked them: “Condemning the Amsterdam Jew hunt is not enough. The perpetrators… https://t.co/Jw8jr3vvyl pic.twitter.com/yOOolpf8GC — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 8, 2024

Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir condemned the attacks on X, stating, “Fans who went to see a football game encountered anti-Semitism and were attacked with unimaginable cruelty just because of their Jewishness and Israeliness.”

International Reactions To The Violence

The attack has drawn widespread outrage from global leaders. Danny Danon, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, likened the violence to a modern-day pogrom, calling it a stark reflection of the extremist forces Israel faces. “We are receiving very disturbing reports of extreme violence against Israelis and Jews on the streets of Holland. There is a pogrom currently taking place in Europe in 2024,” Danon wrote. He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations, to take swift action against the violence and to condemn the actions of Palestinian supporters.

Canadian MP Melissa Lantsman also condemned the attacks, calling the scenes from Amsterdam “absolutely horrific.” In a post on X, Lantsman described the situation as “what ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like,” urging the global community to stand up against the mob violence.

U.S. Lawmakers Call For Action

U.S. lawmakers have been equally vocal in their condemnation. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) linked the violence to the rising tide of anti-Semitic rhetoric around the world, particularly as a result of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “The hysterical and hyperbolic demonization of Israel has led to a global outbreak of antisemitic vitriol, vandalism, and violence,” Torres said, adding that the violence in Amsterdam represented “the single most monstrous manifestation of antisemitism.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) also joined the calls for justice, demanding that the Netherlands government take immediate action to protect Jewish citizens. “This is outrageous. The government of the Netherlands must protect Jews from these attacks and prosecute the assailants,” he said. Sherman also stated that he was organizing a group of Jewish members of Congress to meet with the Dutch ambassador to discuss the situation.

