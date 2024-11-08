Arrest Warrants Issued For Two Men In Canada Hindu Temple Protest Violence

The demonstrations, which took place on Monday, escalated into violence after some protesters carried Khalistani flags and weapons. The protest began a day after a similar protest at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, where tensions had already been high.

Canadian authorities have issued arrest warrants for two men involved in violent protests outside a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario. The demonstrations, which took place on Monday, escalated into violence after some protesters carried Khalistani flags and weapons. The protest began a day after a similar protest at the Hindu Sabha Mandir, where tensions had already been high.

Arrest of Indian-Origin Man for Inciting Hate

Peel Regional Police arrested Ranendra Lal Banerjee, a 57-year-old man from Toronto, during the protests on Monday. He faces charges for publicly inciting hate. Banerjee is accused of using a loudspeaker to incite violence and encourage individuals to storm Sikh temples, as captured in video footage. After his arrest, Banerjee was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Brampton court at a later date.

Warrant Issued for Other Protestors

In addition to Banerjee, two more men are facing charges related to the protests. Police have issued arrest warrants for Armaan Gahlot, 24, from Kitchener, and Arpit, 22, who has no fixed address. Both men are charged with threatening violence, conspiracy to commit assaults with weapons, and conspiracy to commit mischief.

Peel Regional Police are urging Gahlot and Arpit to surrender and seek legal counsel. The police have emphasized that, while protests are protected under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, acts of violence, threats, or vandalism will not be tolerated.

Violence and Unlawful Protests Outside Hindu Temple

The protests turned violent on Monday night outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir, located on The Gore Road in Brampton. Authorities declared the protest unlawful after weapons were spotted among the crowd. The clashes followed an earlier protest on Sunday, where demonstrators carrying Khalistani flags clashed with temple-goers.

The protests were sparked by growing concerns among the Canadian Hindu community about ongoing attacks on Hindu temples across the country. More than a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered at the Hindu Mahasabha Mandir, demanding that the Canadian government take stronger actions against extremist groups targeting their religious sites.

Police Commitment to Peaceful Protests

Peel Regional Police have reiterated their commitment to protecting the right to peaceful protest while ensuring public safety. They appreciate the cooperation of those who remained peaceful during the event and emphasized that acts of violence will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted.

Tensions Between Communities

The recent violence outside the Hindu temple highlights the rising tensions between different community groups in Canada. With the involvement of pro-Khalistan activists, the protests have further strained relations and highlighted concerns about the safety and security of religious communities.

As authorities continue to investigate, the focus remains on holding individuals accountable for any unlawful actions while upholding the rights of Canadians to express their views peacefully.