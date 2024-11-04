Canadian MP Condemns Attack On Hindu-Canadian Devotees By Khalistani Extremists in Brampton Temple

Sharing the footage on platform X, Arya stated that a “red line has been crossed,” expressing deep concern over the escalation of violent extremism in Canada.

Canadian Member of Parliament Chandra Arya voiced strong condemnation on social media after a video surfaced showing Khalistani extremists allegedly attacking Hindu-Canadian worshippers within the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. Sharing the footage on platform X, Arya stated that a “red line has been crossed,” expressing deep concern over the escalation of violent extremism in Canada.

A red line has been crossed by Canadian Khalistani extremists today.

The attack by Khalistanis on the Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen has Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.

In his post, Arya said, “The attack by Khalistanis on Hindu-Canadian devotees inside the premises of the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton shows how deep and brazen Khalistani violent extremism has become in Canada.” He further questioned the influence of Khalistani elements within Canadian political and law enforcement systems, suggesting these groups are benefiting from lenient treatment under the guise of freedom of expression.

Arya urged Hindu-Canadians to “step up” in safeguarding their community’s rights and safety, emphasizing the need to hold political leaders accountable to protect Hindu-Canadian interests.

India-Canada Diplomatic Relations Under Scrutiny

This incident occurs amidst heightened diplomatic tensions between Canada and India. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to brief the Indian Parliamentary panel on external affairs, addressing recent strains in India-Canada relations. The diplomatic rift widened after Canadian authorities implicated Indian government officials in the murder of pro-Khalistani activist Harjeet Singh Nijjar. Following this, India recalled its High Commissioner to Canada, Sanjay Verma, after he was reportedly labeled a “person of interest” in the investigation.

India responded by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including Canada’s acting High Commissioner Stewart Ross Wheeler on October 14, further straining ties.

India Rebukes Canadian Allegations Against Home Minister Amit Shah

Adding to the discord, India recently condemned statements from Canadian officials alleging that Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered surveillance and intimidation campaigns targeting Sikh separatist groups in Canada. India’s Ministry of External Affairs labeled the allegations “absurd and baseless” and warned that such accusations could severely impact bilateral relations.

New Delhi also accused Canadian authorities of violating diplomatic conventions by placing India’s consular staff under audio and video surveillance, describing these measures as harassment and intimidation. Amid this escalating situation, both nations face increasing pressure to address the complex dynamics influencing their diplomatic engagement.

