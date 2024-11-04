Home
Monday, November 4, 2024
Efforts To Curb Air Pollution In Delhi: 53 Construction Sites Penalized, 600 Sites Failed To Follow Pollution Norms

To address road dust, the region saw an extensive deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns.

The Air Quality Index on October 4 is 370 in the national capital.

The Air Quality Index on October 4 is 370 in the national capital.

The Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) intensified efforts to improve air quality across Delhi-NCR, ordering the closure of 56 construction and demolition sites and penalizing nearly 600 sites that failed to comply with pollution norms from October 15 to 31.

Over this period, the CAQM conducted more than 5,300 inspections focusing on illegal waste dumping, with actions taken against violators, particularly for the open burning of municipal solid waste. To address road dust, the region saw an extensive deployment of mechanical road-sweeping machines, water sprinklers, and anti-smog guns.

On average, about 600 water sprinklers and anti-smog guns were used daily. Inspectors visited around 1,400 industrial facilities and 1,300 diesel generator sites, imposing fines or shutdown orders on those that did not meet pollution control standards.

Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been active since October 15, with Stage II following on October 22. The CAQM set up a dedicated GRAP Monitoring Control Room on October 15 to oversee state compliance and enforce targeted actions. Additionally, a WhatsApp group facilitates real-time updates between the control room and nodal officers to streamline response measures.

GRAP, a protocol of emergency measures to combat winter air pollution in Delhi-NCR, continues to play a critical role in addressing the region’s seasonal air quality challenges.

Filed under

53 Contruction sites penalized 600 sited did not follow pollution norms AQI Today In Delhi delhi air pollution Delhi AQI
