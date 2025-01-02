Italy Summons Iranian Envoy, Calls For Immediate Release Of Journalist Cecilia Sala

Italy calls for the release of journalist Cecilia Sala detained in Iran, condemning her treatment and demanding her rights be respected.

Italy has summoned Iran’s ambassador to demand the immediate release of journalist Cecilia Sala, who has been detained in Tehran since December 19. Sala, 29, a reporter for Il Foglio and host of a news podcast, was arrested after traveling to Iran with a regular journalist visa. Her arrest came just days after the U.S. and Italy arrested two Iranian nationals over export violations tied to a deadly attack on American servicemen.

The Italian government has condemned Sala’s treatment, particularly her prolonged isolation and harsh living conditions in Evin prison. In a recent phone call with her family, she described sleeping on a cold cell floor with the lights permanently on. The Italian Foreign Ministry has been working tirelessly to secure her release, with Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani insisting that her rights must be fully respected.

Tajani emphasized Italy’s commitment to bringing Sala home, stating, “We will not leave Cecilia and her parents’ side until her release.” Meanwhile, Italian officials, including Rome’s ambassador to Tehran, Paola Amadei, have visited Sala, although a care package meant for her was not delivered.

In a diplomatic meeting, the Italian government also raised the case of Mohammad Abedini, an Iranian citizen detained in Italy under U.S. request for alleged violations of sanctions. The tensions between the two nations have reached a boiling point as Italy calls for reciprocal treatment and respect for its citizens.

With Sala’s future still uncertain, the Italian government is determined to continue pushing for her freedom while managing the broader diplomatic challenges.

