In a heartfelt message to mark the New Year, renowned actor and producer Shiva Rajkumar expressed his gratitude to his fans and loved ones following a successful battle against cancer.

The Kannada star, who recently underwent surgery in Miami, Florida, shared an emotional video on his social media platform, reflecting on his recovery journey.

A Journey of Courage and Gratitude

In the video, Shiva Rajkumar greeted his followers with a warm “Namaskar” and New Year wishes, acknowledging the challenges he faced during his health ordeal. He admitted that fear had gripped him even before his diagnosis, but the unwavering support of his family, friends, and medical team gave him the strength to persevere.

“I was terrified, but the love and encouragement from my fans, relatives, co-artists, and especially my doctors and nurses made me stronger,” he said. He extended special thanks to Dr. Shashidhar, who led his treatment, and to the dedicated staff at the Miami Cancer Institute.

Shiva Rajkumar also highlighted the vital role of his wife, Geetha, and other loved ones who supported him during this difficult time. “My cousin, Geetha, Prashant, my dear friend Anu, and Madhu Bangarappa all took excellent care of me. Their presence was a source of immense strength,” he shared.

He revealed that the surgery, which involved removing his bladder and replacing it with a new one, had been a success. “Thanks to your prayers and the advice of my doctors, I’ll be taking care of myself for the next month and will return stronger than ever. Love you all, and Happy New Year!”

Shiva Rajkumar Goes Cancer-Free

Adding to the joyous news, Geetha Shivarajkumar also shared her gratitude, announcing that Shiva Rajkumar is officially cancer-free. “Happy New Year to everyone! By your blessings, all the test results have come back negative. We were anxiously awaiting the pathology report, and it confirmed Shiva Rajkumar’s recovery. Your love and prayers mean the world to us,” she said.

At 62, Shiva Rajkumar has been a pillar of the Kannada film industry and is the elder brother of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. News of his recovery has brought immense relief and happiness to his fans, who eagerly await his return to the screen.

In his social media post, he expressed profound appreciation for the overwhelming support he received, writing, “I am deeply thankful for all your love and blessings. Happy New Year! #2025.”