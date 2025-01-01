Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

How Old Is Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar? Actor Looks Unrecognisable After His Cancer Treatment

In his social media post, he expressed profound appreciation for the overwhelming support he received, writing, I am deeply thankful for all your love and blessings.

How Old Is Kannada Star Shiva Rajkumar? Actor Looks Unrecognisable After His Cancer Treatment

In a heartfelt message to mark the New Year, renowned actor and producer Shiva Rajkumar expressed his gratitude to his fans and loved ones following a successful battle against cancer.

The Kannada star, who recently underwent surgery in Miami, Florida, shared an emotional video on his social media platform, reflecting on his recovery journey.

A Journey of Courage and Gratitude

In the video, Shiva Rajkumar greeted his followers with a warm “Namaskar” and New Year wishes, acknowledging the challenges he faced during his health ordeal. He admitted that fear had gripped him even before his diagnosis, but the unwavering support of his family, friends, and medical team gave him the strength to persevere.

“I was terrified, but the love and encouragement from my fans, relatives, co-artists, and especially my doctors and nurses made me stronger,” he said. He extended special thanks to Dr. Shashidhar, who led his treatment, and to the dedicated staff at the Miami Cancer Institute.

Shiva Rajkumar also highlighted the vital role of his wife, Geetha, and other loved ones who supported him during this difficult time. “My cousin, Geetha, Prashant, my dear friend Anu, and Madhu Bangarappa all took excellent care of me. Their presence was a source of immense strength,” he shared.

He revealed that the surgery, which involved removing his bladder and replacing it with a new one, had been a success. “Thanks to your prayers and the advice of my doctors, I’ll be taking care of myself for the next month and will return stronger than ever. Love you all, and Happy New Year!”

Shiva Rajkumar Goes Cancer-Free

Adding to the joyous news, Geetha Shivarajkumar also shared her gratitude, announcing that Shiva Rajkumar is officially cancer-free. “Happy New Year to everyone! By your blessings, all the test results have come back negative. We were anxiously awaiting the pathology report, and it confirmed Shiva Rajkumar’s recovery. Your love and prayers mean the world to us,” she said.

At 62, Shiva Rajkumar has been a pillar of the Kannada film industry and is the elder brother of the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. News of his recovery has brought immense relief and happiness to his fans, who eagerly await his return to the screen.

In his social media post, he expressed profound appreciation for the overwhelming support he received, writing, “I am deeply thankful for all your love and blessings. Happy New Year! #2025.”

ALSO READ: I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony Thattil, Here’s How They Met For The First Time

Filed under

Cancer Treatment Shiva Rajkumar

Advertisement

Also Read

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Prayagraj’s 150-Year-Old ‘Great Northern’ Hotel Gets A New Lease Of Life Before Mahakumbh 2025

Prayagraj’s 150-Year-Old ‘Great Northern’ Hotel Gets A New Lease Of Life Before Mahakumbh 2025

‘Please Help Us Save Her Life’: Tearful Plea By Mother Of Indian Nurse Sentenced To Death In Yemen

‘Please Help Us Save Her Life’: Tearful Plea By Mother Of Indian Nurse Sentenced To...

Suicide Of Bakery Owner Puneet Khurana Sparks Investigation Into Marital Disputes And Harassment Claims

Suicide Of Bakery Owner Puneet Khurana Sparks Investigation Into Marital Disputes And Harassment Claims

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Diljit Dosanjh Meets PM Modi, Sings Gurbani Amid Facing Legal Action For Songs Promoting Alcohol

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

Sajid Khan Reveals He Thought Of Committing Suicide Multiple Times Post #MeToo Movement

I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony Thattil, Here’s How They Met For The First Time

I Winked At Him: Keerthy Suresh Was In 12th Grade When She Started Dating Antony

Ileana D’Cruz Expecting 2nd Child? Actor’s New Year Post Sparks Speculation

Ileana D’Cruz Expecting 2nd Child? Actor’s New Year Post Sparks Speculation

2025 Will Be BTS’s Year: Get Ready For The Return Of K-Pop’s Biggest Phenomenon

2025 Will Be BTS’s Year: Get Ready For The Return Of K-Pop’s Biggest Phenomenon

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox