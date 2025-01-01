Keerthy made her Hindi film debut with Baby John, a remake of Theri, which hit theaters on December 25 but struggled at the box office. Her upcoming Tamil projects include Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time partner Antony Thattil in December 2024, concluding a 15-year-long relationship. The actress, who had kept her relationship with the businessman private until their wedding, shared their story during an interview.

A Relationship That Began in the Orkut Era

Keerthy revealed that this New Year marks 15 years since Antony first proposed. Reflecting on their early days, she admitted to initiating their connection during the Orkut era. “I made the first move by messaging him, and after chatting for a month, we decided to meet at a restaurant. Since I was with my family, I couldn’t interact much, but I winked at him before leaving. Later, I challenged him to propose to me if he was brave enough,” she shared. Antony proposed in 2010, and their relationship grew serious by 2016, solidified by a promise ring she wore until their wedding—visible even in her films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

Emotional Wedding Moments

The actress described their wedding as a deeply emotional experience. “It was a dream come true because we’ve always envisioned this moment. Starting our journey when I was in 12th grade and Antony, seven years older, was working in Qatar, our relationship endured long distance for six years. We finally started living together during the pandemic. Antony has always been incredibly supportive of my career, and while many may think he’s lucky to have me, I genuinely feel I’m the lucky one,” she said.

The couple even named their pet Nyke as a representation of their enduring bond.

Keerthy made her Hindi film debut with Baby John, a remake of Theri, which hit theaters on December 25 but struggled at the box office. Her upcoming Tamil projects include Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.