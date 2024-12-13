When Did Baby John Actress Keerthy Suresh First Meet Her Husband Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil, a 35-year-old businessman based in Dubai, hails from Kochi. He owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and manages businesses in Chennai. Read on to know all the details

Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in a private ceremony held in Goa on December 12. The intimate wedding was attended by close family, friends, and a few colleagues from the film industry. The joyous occasion marked a new chapter for the couple, who have been together for over 15 years.

The couple has largely kept their relationship away from the public eye. However, Keerthy recently shared photos from the celebration on social media, delighting fans and sparking curiosity about Antony.

When Did Keerthy Suresh First Meet Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil, a 35-year-old businessman based in Dubai, hails from Kochi. He owns a chain of resorts in Kochi and manages businesses in Chennai. Known for his private nature, Antony has rarely appeared in public with Keerthy. The couple met as teenagers in 2008-09 when Keerthy was in school, and Antony was about to start college.

Despite being together for over a decade, they only made their relationship public in November 2024 when Keerthy celebrated their 15-year journey with a heartfelt social media post. She wrote, “15 years and counting. It has always been AntoNY x KEerthy.”

The wedding in Goa was a small and intimate affair, attended by family members and select friends, including actor Thalapathy Vijay. The couple chose to celebrate their union in a low-profile manner, staying true to their preference for privacy.

It is not clear exactly how and when they exactly met since the two initially kept their relationship under wraps.

Keerthy Suresh’s Remarkable Career

Keerthy Suresh began her acting journey at the age of seven as a child artist. After a brief break to complete her education, she returned to the industry in 2013 with the Malayalam film Geethanjali.

Her career flourished as she ventured into Tamil and Telugu cinema. Keerthy gained critical acclaim for her portrayal of legendary actress Savitri in the 2018 biographical film Mahanati, which earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

Since then, she has appeared in successful projects like Sarkar, Annaatthe, and Kalki 2898 AD. Keerthy is now set to make her Hindi film debut in Baby John, starring opposite Varun Dhawan.

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s union reflects their deep bond and commitment. As fans celebrate their journey, Keerthy continues to shine in her illustrious career, making significant contributions to Indian cinema.

