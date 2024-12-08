Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Bengaluru To Chennai In Just 4 Hours? Vande Bharat Express Gets A Major Speed Boost

Train travel between Bengaluru and Chennai is set to get faster as the Vande Bharat Express will soon cover the route in just four hours. Speed upgrades by SWR aim to boost travel efficiency on this high-demand corridor, benefiting two Vande Bharat and two Shatabdi trains daily.

Bengaluru To Chennai In Just 4 Hours? Vande Bharat Express Gets A Major Speed Boost

The Bengaluru-Chennai train route is set for a transformation, with the Vande Bharat Express soon completing the journey in just four hours—a 25-minute reduction in travel time. Similarly, the Shatabdi Express will cut 20 minutes from its schedule, thanks to speed enhancements initiated by the South Western Railway (SWR).

The SWR recently conducted a speed trial on the Bengaluru-Jolarpettai section to increase the speed limit from 110 kmph to 130 kmph. Once approved by the Commissioner of Railway Safety, this change will align with the Chennai-Jolarpettai section, which already operates at 130 kmph. The entire Bengaluru-Chennai route will benefit from this upgrade.

This corridor, connecting Bengaluru’s IT and startup hubs with Chennai’s automobile and industrial zones, sees significant daily traffic. The enhanced speed limits will benefit two Vande Bharat and two Shatabdi trains operating daily.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains, enhancing connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. The Vande Bharat trains symbolize a push for faster, more efficient travel, making them an essential part of India’s railway modernization efforts.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AGENCY)

ALSO READ: Lenskart’s ₹1,500 Crore Investment In Telangana To Create 2,100 Jobs: Why It Chose Hyderabad?

vande bharat express

