Friday, December 13, 2024
Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Selena Gomez Ex Justin Bieber’s Wife Hailey Bieber Reacts To Singer Getting Engaged To Benny Blanco, Internet Loses Calm

Hailey Bieber recently showed her support for Selena Gomez after the singer and actress announced her engagement to Benny Blanco. Gomez shared the news on Wednesday, December 11, revealing that Blanco had proposed to her.

In response, Bieber liked Gomez’s announcement post, signaling goodwill despite longstanding rumors of tension between the two.

For years, fans speculated about a feud between Bieber and Gomez, largely centered around Justin Bieber. Justin, who has been married to Hailey since 2018, now shares a son, Jack Blues, with his wife.

Gomez Condemned Hate Towards Hailey

In 2023, Gomez publicly called out her fans for sending hate and threats to Hailey Bieber. The Rhode Skin founder had reached out to Gomez to inform her about the harassment she was experiencing.

“Hailey Bieber contacted me and shared that she had been receiving death threats and facing hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote in her Instagram Stories at the time. “I do not condone this behavior. No one deserves to endure hate or bullying.”

Gomez further emphasized her stance on kindness and urged everyone to stop the negativity.

Hailey and Gomez Public Appearances

In October 2022, Hailey and Gomez were seen together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala. Gomez later addressed the encounter, describing it as “not a big deal,” according to Vulture.

Gomez and Blanco, who have been in a relationship for a year, celebrated their engagement with a series of photos. The images featured Gomez showcasing her new diamond ring and sharing affectionate moments with her fiancé. She captioned the post, “Forever begins now.”

What Did The Internet Say?

