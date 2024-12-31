Dating To Divorce: How Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Went From ‘IT’ To Split- Full Timeline Explained

While the specifics remain undisclosed, Jolie’s lawyer stated she feels “relieved” to have this chapter behind her, though other disputes, such as the winery lawsuit, remain unresolved.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once Hollywood’s golden couple, famously dubbed “Brangelina.” Their relationship, which began on a movie set, spanned over a decade before culminating in one of the most drawn-out and contentious divorces in Hollywood history.

The Beginning: Filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith

In 2003, Pitt and Jolie met while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, a film about a married couple who happen to be rival assassins. Jolie revealed in a 2007 Vogue interview that their connection started as a friendship, as neither was seeking a relationship at the time. However, over months of filming, a bond formed. Jolie admitted she began looking forward to seeing Pitt on set, but their relationship reportedly remained platonic until after Pitt’s separation from Jennifer Aniston.

The End of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

On January 7, 2005, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston announced their separation after seven years together. In a joint statement, they denied tabloid rumors about infidelity, stating their split was amicable.

Brangelina Goes Public

Later in 2005, Jolie adopted a second child, Zahara, from Ethiopia, joining her son Maddox, whom she had adopted in 2002. Pitt’s bond with Jolie’s children deepened, with Maddox spontaneously calling him “Dad.” By January 2006, Pitt officially adopted both children, and their last names were changed to Jolie-Pitt.

That same year, the couple welcomed their first biological child, Shiloh, born in Namibia. Over time, their family expanded to include Pax, adopted from Vietnam in 2007, and twins Knox and Vivienne, born in France in 2008.

Building a Life Together

The couple made France their home, leasing the sprawling Chateau Miraval estate in 2008 before purchasing it in 2012. The property, complete with a vineyard, olive groves, and a forest, became a central part of their lives and the base for their wine business, Miraval Wines.

Health Challenges and Advocacy

In 2013, Jolie underwent a preventive double mastectomy after discovering she carried the BRCA1 gene, which gave her a high risk of breast cancer. Two years later, she had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed after detecting early signs of ovarian cancer. These decisions were deeply personal, influenced by her mother’s death from breast cancer in 2007.

Marriage and Creative Collaboration

After years together, Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014 in a private ceremony at Chateau Miraval. Their children played integral roles in the wedding, with Pax baking the cake and Jolie’s dress adorned with designs by the kids. During their honeymoon, they filmed By the Sea, a drama written and directed by Jolie.

The Breakup

In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. She sought sole custody of their six children, leading to a lengthy legal battle. Allegations of physical abuse involving Pitt surfaced after an incident aboard a private plane. While the FBI and child services investigated, no charges were filed.

In 2019, a private judge ruled for shared custody of the children, but Jolie successfully had the judge removed due to a conflict of interest. This decision meant starting the custody case anew in 2021.

A Bitter Legal Dispute Over Chateau Miraval

Amid their divorce proceedings, Pitt sued Jolie for allegedly selling her stake in Chateau Miraval without his consent, claiming they had an agreement that she would sell her share to him. This separate legal battle continues despite the recent divorce settlement.

The Settlement: A Chapter Closed

After eight years of contentious legal battles, Pitt and Jolie have finally reached a divorce settlement. While the specifics remain undisclosed, Jolie’s lawyer stated she feels “relieved” to have this chapter behind her, though other disputes, such as the winery lawsuit, remain unresolved.

Their rollercoaster journey as a couple has been one of Hollywood’s most talked-about sagas, leaving behind a legacy of both love and conflict.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle