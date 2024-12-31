Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie To Get Divorced After 8 Years Of Legal Battle

After a lengthy eight-year legal battle, Hollywood’s former power couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, have officially finalized their divorce.

The 49-year-old actress has reportedly found relief in the conclusion of the drawn-out process. Jolie’s lawyer, James Simon, confirmed on Monday that the divorce proceedings have come to an end, with both parties agreeing to a settlement conference, a form of alternative dispute resolution.

This process is intended to resolve any remaining issues without a full jury trial. However, a jury trial has been requested, which could take up to 15 days to complete.

James Simon revealed that Jolie is “tired” after the lengthy process and has been focused on healing and bringing peace to her family. Since filing for divorce in 2016, she and her children have distanced themselves from their shared property, with Jolie prioritizing the well-being and stability of her family.

The lawyer emphasized that she has taught her children the importance of seeking legal recourse when necessary and working toward positive change. A source close to Jolie mentioned that despite the tumultuous nature of the divorce, she has refrained from publicly or privately speaking ill of Pitt.

The divorce, which has captivated the public’s attention, marks the end of an exhausting chapter for the actress. Simon stated, “This is just one part of a long process that started eight years ago. Angelina is relieved that this chapter is over now,” adding that she remains focused on peace and stability for her children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie tied the knot on August 23, 2014, at their private French vineyard, Château Miraval. The couple shares six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox. Jolie filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, seeking primary custody of their children, which sparked a prolonged legal battle over custody and the division of their assets.

