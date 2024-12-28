The final scenes, particularly involving the engagement rings, left fans wondering whether Rishi and Dimple were truly breaking up or merely putting their relationship on hold.

The highly anticipated third season of Mismatched has left many viewers reeling, with the character of Rishi (played by Rohit Saraf) at the heart of the confusion. As fans tuned in for the next chapter of Dimple and Rishi’s love story, they were hit with an ending that left them more puzzled than satisfied.

The dialogue stands super correct when it says, “It takes guts to fall in love with someone kyunki hamesha shayad woh pyaar aapko wapas nahi milta.”

From the start, Rishi has been seen as the reliable, thoughtful, and emotionally mature character in the series. His steady and supportive relationship with Dimple (played by Prajakta Koli) made him a fan favorite, often seen as a “green flag” in contrast to Dimple’s more impulsive and often confused nature. However, the season finale of Mismatched season 3 took a sharp turn, leaving viewers with unresolved questions and a sense of emotional betrayal.

This scene screams that Rishi was the one who always wanted to save things. Dimple was struggling on her own and unknowingly ,she kept hurting her loved ones.#MismatchedSeason3 pic.twitter.com/GDp3Cs9OKu — 𝑨𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒂 (@alinaninaa) December 19, 2024

The Confusion Around the Ending

Many viewers were quick to express their frustration with the last few minutes of the season. The final scenes, particularly involving the engagement rings, left fans wondering whether Rishi and Dimple were truly breaking up or merely putting their relationship on hold. One viewer summed up their feelings perfectly: “Honestly, everything was fine until they took off the rings. I can totally understand why Rishi called off the engagement—they were in their early 20s, figuring out life and career, and marriage just wasn’t a priority at that stage. But then, the ‘bye future wife’ line? What does that even mean?”

How Fair Was It Rishi Saying, “Goodbye, Future Wife”

The confusion deepens when, immediately after calling off the engagement, Rishi and Dimple share a tender kiss and express their love for each other. “I love you too,” Rishi says, but what follows—Rishi’s dramatic “goodbye, future wife“—leaves fans questioning the true nature of their relationship. Was it a breakup, or was it just a pause in their journey? The juxtaposition of the kiss and the “goodbye” left fans in turmoil, with some saying it felt like the writers themselves were unsure of what they wanted.

A Season That Wasn’t Bad Until the Finale

Brewing some cold coffee, love and drama as Dimple and Rishi return for season 3!

Mismatched S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!#Mismatched #MismatchedOnNetflix #NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/BHNcYDG55H — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 29, 2024

While the rest of the season was praised for its character growth and engaging storylines, it’s the ending that left a bitter aftertaste. Many fans felt that the emotional rollercoaster of the finale overshadowed the otherwise well-crafted narrative. “The whole season was fine, not as bad as some critics are saying, but that ending! I wanted to cry but couldn’t,” one viewer lamented. Another added, “That song Roshni hi Roshni hai is now traumatizing. Every time I hear it, I remember the ending, and it just ruins the entire season for me.”

Interestingly, fans also pointed out the maturity shown by Rishi, whose decisions throughout the season were based on careful consideration. His choice to call off the engagement was seen as realistic, given their age and the pressures they were facing. Yet, his emotional depth and willingness to engage with Dimple—despite the uncertainties—left fans wondering why he would make such a dramatic gesture at the end.

Theories on the Love Story’s Future

Update or…reboot? 👀 A new phase of chaos, cuties, and cold coffee begins 🥹💕

Watch Mismatched: Season 3, out 13 December, only on Netflix!#MismatchedSeason3OnNetflix #MismatchedOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/pQEUN671VQ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 2, 2024

As the season ended on a cliffhanger, some fans believe the writers deliberately left things unclear to keep audiences hooked for a potential fourth season. The complex dynamic between Rishi and Dimple, paired with their undeniable chemistry, suggests that their story is far from over. However, whether they will reunite or remain apart remains up in the air.

“I guess it’s just a tactic to keep audiences on the hook for a potential fourth season?” mused one fan, reflecting the general uncertainty surrounding the show’s future. Many are hoping for a more decisive conclusion to the couple’s journey, but until then, fans will continue to debate what that final kiss really meant.

Rishi’s Role in the Story

Despite the confusion surrounding the ending, one thing remains clear: Rishi’s character has been a pillar of growth and emotional maturity throughout the series. Fans have noted that, while Dimple has been somewhat erratic and unsure, Rishi’s growth—especially in this season—has been admirable.

But Rishi’s role in Dimple’s life remains a complex one. Is he simply a placeholder for the “ideal partner” that Dimple needs to grow, or is he the one who will ultimately teach her how to love and commit? As Mismatched heads into the possibility of a fourth season, fans can only hope that the writers will clarify the fate of this beloved couple.

Season 3 of Mismatched left fans torn, especially when it came to the enigmatic ending involving Rishi. The conflicting messages about their future, combined with the dramatic and emotional moments, have sparked a flood of theories and frustrations. Whether this is truly the end for Rishi and Dimple, or if the writers have something more in store, remains to be seen. Until then, fans are left wondering if the confusion was intentional or just an emotional misstep in an otherwise promising show.

