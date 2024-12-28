The release of the much-anticipated teaser for Sikandar, featuring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, has experienced another scheduling adjustment. Initially planned to launch on December 27, 2024, coinciding with Salman Khan’s birthday, the teaser was delayed to December 28 at 11:07 AM as a mark of respect following the passing of former Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The release time is now further shifted to 4:05 PM the same day.

Nadiadwala Grandson shared the update on social media, stating, “As the nation mourns the loss of the Honourable Dr. Manmohan Singh, we have decided to postpone the #Sikandar Teaser launch to 4:05 PM tomorrow. During this period of reflection, we stand in solidarity with the country. We thank you for your patience and assure you—the teaser will be worth the wait! #TeamSikandar.”

Fans responded positively to the announcement, with one commenting, “Respect for Salman bhai and the team for this decision,” while another added, “We’ll wait because this teaser is going to be phenomenal.” A third user praised the gesture, saying, “A grand salute to the Sikandar team for their thoughtful action. RIP Dr. Manmohan Singh.”

On December 26, the makers unveiled a striking poster featuring Salman Khan in a rugged look, holding a spear. Sharing the image, they wrote, “You asked, and we delivered! Here’s our special gift for all @BeingSalmanKhan fans. Stay tuned for the #SikandarTeaserTomorrow at 11:07 AM.”

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar promises to be a high-octane action spectacle. The film, set to release on Eid 2025, boasts a stellar cast including Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal, and Sharman Joshi alongside the lead pair, Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.

The rescheduling of the teaser’s release highlights the team’s sensitivity during the nation’s mourning period. Fans remain excited and expect the teaser to set the stage for what could be one of the year’s most significant cinematic events.