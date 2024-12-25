Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Baby John Movie X Review: Fans Praise Salman Khan’s Electrifying Entry Scene | WATCH

Salman Khan’s cameo in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John has taken the internet by storm. Fans are praising his massy entry, directed by Atlee, which overshadows the film's lead actor. The cameo has sparked curiosity for Salman’s next film, Sikandar, with a teaser release expected on his birthday.

Varun Dhawan’s much-awaited film Baby John finally hit theaters today, marking his return to cinemas after Bhediya. However, it’s Salman Khan’s electrifying cameo that has captured everyone’s attention. Social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), is abuzz with praise for the megastar’s impactful entry, overshadowing even the film’s lead actor.

During the Christmas Eve special screening, visuals of Salman’s dramatic entry surfaced online. Fans hailed his cameo, with one user stating, “One of the best entry scenes for Salman Khan! The cinema will turn into a stadium!” Another fan applauded the South Indian filmmaker Atlee for presenting Salman Khan as a true megastar, adding, “Only South directors know how to present superstars like Salman Khan.”

The cameo has also heightened excitement for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss, with Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead. Reports suggest that the teaser for Sikandar will release on Salman’s birthday, December 27, further fueling fan anticipation.

In a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Baby John’s director Atlee and producer Murad Khetani revealed the effortless process of bringing Salman Khan on board. Atlee shared, “It was just an initial discussion. The next day, Murad sir called me, saying Salman had agreed. I didn’t even have a scene prepared at that point!” Murad Khetani added, “Convincing him took less than ten seconds. It was a simple phone call, and Salman immediately said, ‘Done.’”

Speculations are rife that Atlee and Salman Khan will collaborate on a new project, with an official announcement expected on the actor’s birthday.

Baby John, presented by Atlee and directed by Kalees, stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film garnered significant buzz ahead of its release, with advance ticket sales of over 1.26 lakh in India, earning approximately ₹5.09 crore.

