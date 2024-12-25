Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

YouTuber Jaby Koay recently revealed that the bracelet exchange occurred during a heartfelt, alcohol-fueled moment between the stars. Read on to know all the details

Aamir Khan Once Got DRUNK With Salman Khan And Woke Up With Bhaijaan’s Turquoise Bracelet- Here’s How It Happened

Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Aamir Khan captivated fans by sharing a memorable moment during Eid festivities in 2023. Salman posted a photo of the two celebrating together, which quickly went viral.

Adding to the excitement, Aamir was later seen sporting Salman’s signature turquoise bracelet, sparking speculation about the unique accessory.

The Story Behind Aamir Wearing the Bracelet

Fans initially assumed Salman gifted a bracelet identical to his trademark piece to Aamir. However, YouTuber Jaby Koay recently revealed that the bracelet exchange occurred during a heartfelt, alcohol-fueled moment between the stars.

In his vlog, Meeting with Aamir Khan, Koay recounted Aamir’s story about the night. Aamir explained, “We were celebrating one of Salman’s movies. Both of us got drunk, and Salman gave me his bracelet, saying, ‘You’re my bro. We’ve known each other for so long. I’ve never taken this off, but you can have it.’”

Aamir Khan Returns the Bracelet

The next morning, Aamir Khan noticed the bracelet on his wrist and recalled the emotional moment. Feeling the bracelet was too significant to keep, Aamir visited Salman later that evening to return it, not wanting to risk misplacing such a meaningful item.

The bracelet holds deep sentimental value for Salman. In a resurfaced interview, Salman shared the origins of the turquoise stone bracelet, revealing it was a gift from his father, Salim Khan, when he began his Bollywood journey. The stone is believed to ward off negative energy.

Salman explained its protective nature, stating, “If there’s any negativity directed at you, the stone absorbs it first. When it’s overwhelmed, it develops cracks. This is my seventh stone.”

The candid story of their emotional bond, combined with the bracelet’s meaningful backstory, has left fans admiring the close friendship between the two Bollywood legends. This incident further solidifies their camaraderie as one of Bollywood’s most cherished relationships.

