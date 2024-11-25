Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir convinced Madhuri that he could predict her future by reading her palm. While pretending to analyze her hand, he declared that her trusting nature made her an easy target for pranks.

Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir Khan, renowned for his acting prowess, also has a reputation as a prankster on set. Filmmaker Farah Khan and his Dangal co-stars, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, have shared instances of his mischievous antics, including a peculiar prank where he pretends to read someone’s palm but spits on it instead.

Aamir himself has jokingly claimed that actresses whose hands he spits on achieve career success.

Farah Khan’s Account of Aamir’s Mischief

During a 2016 reunion of the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar cast and crew at a film festival, Farah Khan discussed Aamir’s pranks in an interview with Rajeev Masand. She revealed, “Aamir would approach people and say, ‘Let me read your hand,’ only to spit on it and run away.” Farah noted that this behavior continues even today.

Aamir later explained his reasoning in a light-hearted manner, stating, “You need to understand why I do this. Every actress whose hand I have spit on has gone on to become number one.”

Madhuri Dixit’s Experience with Aamir’s Prank

One notable incident involved actress Madhuri Dixit during the filming of Dil.

Aamir convinced Madhuri that he could predict her future by reading her palm. While pretending to analyze her hand, he declared that her trusting nature made her an easy target for pranks. To illustrate his point, he spat on her hand. Madhuri, unimpressed by the prank, chased Aamir with a hockey stick.

Viral Backlash on Social Media

A clip of these anecdotes has recently resurfaced on Reddit, sparking criticism. Many netizens expressed disapproval of Aamir’s prank.

One on the Internet stated, “This is not funny. It’s just gross and disrespectful.”

Another added, “What kind of logic is this? Spitting on someone’s hand as a prank is bizarre.”

And, the next one stated, “Juhi Chawla reportedly distanced herself from Aamir because of his antics, and Madhuri clearly didn’t find it funny either.”

Some commenters also used the opportunity to mock Aamir’s less successful projects, quipping that he should have tried spitting on films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan.

While Aamir’s pranks may have been a source of amusement for some, they have also raised questions about boundaries and humor. The resurfaced stories have reignited discussions about how far lighthearted pranks should go, especially in professional settings.

ALSO READ: SHOCK REVEAL: Is Marvel Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favourite Villain In The Deadpool & Wolverine Series?

Filed under

Aamir khan bollywood celebrity news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

Parliament’s Winter Session: ‘Some Parties Stifle Voice In The House’, PM Modi Attacks Opposition

Prisoners In The UK Earning More Than Jail Guards And Teachers, Report Reveals

Prisoners In The UK Earning More Than Jail Guards And Teachers, Report Reveals

India Vs Australia: How Can Indian Bowlers Get Travis Head Out On Day 4 Of First Test?

India Vs Australia: How Can Indian Bowlers Get Travis Head Out On Day 4 Of...

Amazon India To Launch ‘Tez’ To Compete In Quick Commerce Space ‘Blinkit’, ‘Swiggy’

Amazon India To Launch ‘Tez’ To Compete In Quick Commerce Space ‘Blinkit’, ‘Swiggy’

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,...

Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong Message

Ranbir Kapoor Shares Why He Signed Up For ANIMAL Despite Movie Sending Out The Wrong

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

Why Was Liquor Permit At Diljit Dosanjh’s Pune Concert Cancelled At The Last Minute?

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock- Deets Inside!

THIS South Korean Star Had A Surprise Pregnancy With Model Moon Gabi Out Of Wedlock-

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles

Why Did Ridley Scott Pick Paul Mescal For Gladiator II When He Originally Wanted Timothée Chalamet?

Why Did Ridley Scott Pick Paul Mescal For Gladiator II When He Originally Wanted Timothée

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group, Research Reveals

Is Stress More Intense For You? You Could Be A Part Of The HSP Group,

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox