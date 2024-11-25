Aamir Khan Once Admitted To Pranking His Heroines By Spitting On Their Hands- Here’s How He Defended It

Aamir convinced Madhuri that he could predict her future by reading her palm. While pretending to analyze her hand, he declared that her trusting nature made her an easy target for pranks.

Aamir Khan, renowned for his acting prowess, also has a reputation as a prankster on set. Filmmaker Farah Khan and his Dangal co-stars, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, have shared instances of his mischievous antics, including a peculiar prank where he pretends to read someone’s palm but spits on it instead.

Aamir himself has jokingly claimed that actresses whose hands he spits on achieve career success.

Farah Khan’s Account of Aamir’s Mischief

During a 2016 reunion of the Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar cast and crew at a film festival, Farah Khan discussed Aamir’s pranks in an interview with Rajeev Masand. She revealed, “Aamir would approach people and say, ‘Let me read your hand,’ only to spit on it and run away.” Farah noted that this behavior continues even today.

Aamir later explained his reasoning in a light-hearted manner, stating, “You need to understand why I do this. Every actress whose hand I have spit on has gone on to become number one.”

Madhuri Dixit’s Experience with Aamir’s Prank

One notable incident involved actress Madhuri Dixit during the filming of Dil.

Aamir convinced Madhuri that he could predict her future by reading her palm. While pretending to analyze her hand, he declared that her trusting nature made her an easy target for pranks. To illustrate his point, he spat on her hand. Madhuri, unimpressed by the prank, chased Aamir with a hockey stick.

Viral Backlash on Social Media

A clip of these anecdotes has recently resurfaced on Reddit, sparking criticism. Many netizens expressed disapproval of Aamir’s prank.

One on the Internet stated, “This is not funny. It’s just gross and disrespectful.”

Another added, “What kind of logic is this? Spitting on someone’s hand as a prank is bizarre.”

And, the next one stated, “Juhi Chawla reportedly distanced herself from Aamir because of his antics, and Madhuri clearly didn’t find it funny either.”

Some commenters also used the opportunity to mock Aamir’s less successful projects, quipping that he should have tried spitting on films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs of Hindostan.

While Aamir’s pranks may have been a source of amusement for some, they have also raised questions about boundaries and humor. The resurfaced stories have reignited discussions about how far lighthearted pranks should go, especially in professional settings.