SHOCK REVEAL: Is Marvel Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favourite Villain In The Deadpool & Wolverine Series?

Set to debut on January 1, 2025, Deadpool/Wolverine picks up after Deadpool’s upcoming resurrection in Cody Ziglar’s Deadpool run. The new comic doesn’t just reunite Wade and Logan—it also brings back a familiar face from Wolverine’s shadowy past

The Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool, and the Best There Is, Wolverine, are back in action. After teaming up in Deadpool & Wolverine and Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII earlier this year, the fan-favorite pair will reunite in an exciting ongoing series titled Deadpool/Wolverine.

Helmed by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara—known for their work on X-Force—this series promises a blend of humor, action, and shocking twists.

Deadpool & Wolverine: What to Expect in the New Series

Set to debut on January 1, 2025, Deadpool/Wolverine picks up after Deadpool’s upcoming resurrection in Cody Ziglar’s Deadpool run. The new comic doesn’t just reunite Wade and Logan—it also brings back a familiar face from Wolverine’s shadowy past: Christoph Nord, a.k.a. Maverick, a black-ops operative from the CIA’s Team X.

The storyline will delve into Team X’s covert missions in locations like Cuba, Vietnam, and Berlin, drawing on plot threads previously explored in Percy’s Wolverine #8-10. The solicit for the second issue teases a shocking reveal involving a “fan-favorite villain” and a monstrous threat tied to the duo’s forgotten missions.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Team X and the Return of Maverick

Maverick, last seen in a dramatic storyline involving CIA robotic X-Men replicas, returns as a central figure. Known for his cunning and self-serving nature, Maverick has a complex history with Logan. As Wolverine described in Wolverine #9, “You can’t trust him with your wife, but you can trust him with your life… as long as you’re dodging the same bullets.”

Issue Previews and Teasers

Deadpool/Wolverine #1

Release Date: January 1, 2025

Synopsis: Deadpool and Wolverine team up to prevent Earth’s annihilation as a long-hidden villain resurfaces. With explosive action and unexpected twists, this ongoing series promises to thrill both longtime and new readers.

Deadpool/Wolverine #2

Release Date: February 2025

Synopsis: Following a shocking revelation in issue #1, Wade and Logan uncover clues from a forgotten mission to protect the present. Along the way, ancient creatures emerge, and Maverick’s pursuit intensifies as he demands answers.

Deadpool & Wolverine:Why This Series Stands Out?

With its unique pairing of Deadpool’s irreverent humor and Wolverine’s gritty determination, this series is poised to be an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to Marvel comics, Deadpool/Wolverine is a must-read addition to your pull list.