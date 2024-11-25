Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

SHOCK REVEAL: Is Marvel Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favourite Villain In The Deadpool & Wolverine Series?

Set to debut on January 1, 2025, Deadpool/Wolverine picks up after Deadpool’s upcoming resurrection in Cody Ziglar’s Deadpool run. The new comic doesn’t just reunite Wade and Logan—it also brings back a familiar face from Wolverine’s shadowy past

SHOCK REVEAL: Is Marvel Finally Bringing Back The Fan-Favourite Villain In The Deadpool & Wolverine Series?

The Merc with the Mouth, Deadpool, and the Best There Is, Wolverine, are back in action. After teaming up in Deadpool & Wolverine and Deadpool & Wolverine: WWIII earlier this year, the fan-favorite pair will reunite in an exciting ongoing series titled Deadpool/Wolverine.

Helmed by writer Benjamin Percy and artist Joshua Cassara—known for their work on X-Force—this series promises a blend of humor, action, and shocking twists.

Deadpool & Wolverine: What to Expect in the New Series

Set to debut on January 1, 2025, Deadpool/Wolverine picks up after Deadpool’s upcoming resurrection in Cody Ziglar’s Deadpool run. The new comic doesn’t just reunite Wade and Logan—it also brings back a familiar face from Wolverine’s shadowy past: Christoph Nord, a.k.a. Maverick, a black-ops operative from the CIA’s Team X.

The storyline will delve into Team X’s covert missions in locations like Cuba, Vietnam, and Berlin, drawing on plot threads previously explored in Percy’s Wolverine #8-10. The solicit for the second issue teases a shocking reveal involving a “fan-favorite villain” and a monstrous threat tied to the duo’s forgotten missions.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Team X and the Return of Maverick

Maverick, last seen in a dramatic storyline involving CIA robotic X-Men replicas, returns as a central figure. Known for his cunning and self-serving nature, Maverick has a complex history with Logan. As Wolverine described in Wolverine #9, “You can’t trust him with your wife, but you can trust him with your life… as long as you’re dodging the same bullets.”

Issue Previews and Teasers

Deadpool/Wolverine #1

Release Date: January 1, 2025

Synopsis: Deadpool and Wolverine team up to prevent Earth’s annihilation as a long-hidden villain resurfaces. With explosive action and unexpected twists, this ongoing series promises to thrill both longtime and new readers.

Deadpool/Wolverine #2

Release Date: February 2025

Synopsis: Following a shocking revelation in issue #1, Wade and Logan uncover clues from a forgotten mission to protect the present. Along the way, ancient creatures emerge, and Maverick’s pursuit intensifies as he demands answers.

Deadpool & Wolverine:Why This Series Stands Out?

With its unique pairing of Deadpool’s irreverent humor and Wolverine’s gritty determination, this series is poised to be an action-packed, edge-of-your-seat experience. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer to Marvel comics, Deadpool/Wolverine is a must-read addition to your pull list.

ALSO READ:  Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Filed under

celebrity news deadpool and wolverine hollywood news Marvel Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

23 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine Into Ravine In Brazil: What We Know So Far

23 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine Into Ravine In Brazil: What We...

Was HBO Forced To Defend JK Rowling Over Her Controversial Views On Transgender Issues?

Was HBO Forced To Defend JK Rowling Over Her Controversial Views On Transgender Issues?

IPL Auction 2025: Complete List Of Players To Go Under Hammer On Day 2

IPL Auction 2025: Complete List Of Players To Go Under Hammer On Day 2

At What Age Did Radhika Merchant Marry? Know Rare Facts About Ambani Bahu Including Her Net Worth

At What Age Did Radhika Merchant Marry? Know Rare Facts About Ambani Bahu Including Her...

Adani Controversy, Waqf Bill To Stir Heated Debate As Parliament Winter Session Begins Today

Adani Controversy, Waqf Bill To Stir Heated Debate As Parliament Winter Session Begins Today

Entertainment

Was HBO Forced To Defend JK Rowling Over Her Controversial Views On Transgender Issues?

Was HBO Forced To Defend JK Rowling Over Her Controversial Views On Transgender Issues?

At What Age Did Radhika Merchant Marry? Know Rare Facts About Ambani Bahu Including Her Net Worth

At What Age Did Radhika Merchant Marry? Know Rare Facts About Ambani Bahu Including Her

WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘Gets’ Teary In Toronto Eras Tour, Here’s Why

WATCH: Taylor Swift ‘Gets’ Teary In Toronto Eras Tour, Here’s Why

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox