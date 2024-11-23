Home
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn't Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Kendrick Lamar delighted fans with an unexpected gift on Friday, releasing his new album, GNX, as a surprise.

This 12-track project marks Lamar’s first album since 2022’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and is his sixth studio release overall. It arrives on the heels of his much-discussed rap battle with Drake earlier this year.

Lamar initially hinted at the album by sharing its cover art. GNX features contributions from acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Jack Antonoff, who co-produced nearly all the tracks, with the exception of “Peekaboo.” Other standout producers include Sounwave and DJ Mustard, who collaborated on the track “Not Like Us,” a diss track that gained significant attention during Lamar’s feud with Drake.

The album also sees guest appearances from Lamar’s former Top Dawg Entertainment colleague SZA, who features on the songs “Gloria” and “Luther.” The track “Luther” notably incorporates vocal samples from Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s classic duet, “If This World Were Mine.”

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar?

While many credit Kendrick Lamar’s discovery to Dr. Dre, thanks to the massive success of his good kid, m.A.A.d city debut under Aftermath Entertainment, his journey began much earlier. In 2004, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith recognized the potential in a 16-year-old Lamar, then performing under the name K.Dot.

Impressed by Lamar’s first mixtape, Tiffith offered him a deal with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) in 2005. However, the connection between Lamar and Tiffith runs deeper than their professional collaboration.

As revealed in Lamar’s 2017 track “DUCKWORTH,” their lives intertwined long before TDE, through encounters between Tiffith and Lamar’s father, a twist of fate that ultimately shaped the rapper’s career.

Rare Facts About Kendrick Lamar?

1. First Hip Hop Artist to Win a Pulitzer Prize
In 2018, Lamar made history as the first Hip Hop artist to receive the Pulitzer Prize for Music. His groundbreaking album DAMN. earned him this prestigious accolade, recognizing his ability to intertwine social and political narratives within his music.

2. A Decorated Grammy Winner
Throughout his career, Lamar has won over a dozen Grammy Awards, solidifying his status as one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated artists. His latest wins at the 65th Grammy Awards include Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers and Best Rap Performance for “The Heart Part 5.”

3. Producer of the Black Panther Soundtrack
As an executive producer of the Black Panther soundtrack, Lamar seamlessly merged music and cinema. The album became a cultural phenomenon, complementing the themes of the film while showcasing his commitment to socially conscious art.

4. Influenced by Hip Hop Icons
Lamar credits legendary artists like Tupac Shakur, DMX, and Nas as major inspirations for his work. Growing up in Compton, their storytelling and raw perspectives shaped Lamar’s approach to music.

5. The Origin of Kung Fu Kenny
Lamar introduced his alter ego, Kung Fu Kenny, on DAMN. The persona represents his evolution as an artist, embodying mastery and confidence in his craft. This character allowed Lamar to delve deeper into themes of power and self-control.

6. A Long-Lasting Relationship
Despite his fame, Lamar has maintained a private personal life. He has been with his high school sweetheart, Whitney Alford, for over a decade, a relationship that has provided stability amidst his growing career.

7. Witness to Hip Hop History
At the age of nine, Lamar witnessed Tupac and Dr. Dre filming the iconic “California Love” music video. This unforgettable moment inspired his ambition to leave a lasting legacy in the Hip Hop industry.

8. Shaped by His Father’s History
Lamar’s father, formerly associated with Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, relocated the family to Compton. This upbringing deeply influenced Lamar’s music, which often explores themes of gang culture and societal challenges.

9. Mentored by Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre discovered Lamar after seeing his “Ignorance Is Bliss” video and became his mentor. This partnership led to Lamar’s signing with Aftermath Entertainment, a pivotal move that launched his mainstream career.

10. A Voice for Social Justice
Lamar is known for using his platform to address systemic racism, inequality, and the Black experience in America. His music often serves as a catalyst for important societal conversations.

11. The Impact of TDE on His Career
Lamar’s association with Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) began in his teenage years when he impressed the label’s founder, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, with an extended freestyle. TDE provided the foundation for his rise in the music industry.

12. Reviving Conscious Rap
Lamar has been credited with bringing conscious rap back into mainstream music. By addressing societal issues through his art, he has redefined the genre’s role in promoting social awareness.

13. Recognized Early by Lil Wayne
Before his mainstream success, Lamar received early recognition from Lil Wayne, who praised his talent. This endorsement added credibility to Lamar’s budding career and helped him gain momentum ahead of his breakout album, good kid, m.A.A.d city.

Lamar’s ability to merge artistic creativity with impactful messaging has not only shaped his career but also cemented his legacy as a transformative figure in modern music.

Filed under

celebrity news GNX album gnx lyrics Kendrick Lamar latest hip hop news Trending news
Advertisement

