Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling new images have emerged, capturing Liam Payne’s final moments inside Buenos Aires’ CasaSur Hotel before his fatal fall on October 16.

CCTV footage obtained by a leading publication shows the late One Direction star being carried back to his hotel room by three employees after reportedly convulsing in the lobby.

Liam Payne Carried to His Room Before Fatal Fall

In the footage, Payne, visibly under the influence of drugs, is seen being carried upside down by hotel staff, with two men holding his arms and one supporting his legs. The timestamp indicates the event occurred at 4:54:48 pm, but discrepancies in the timings of the lobby and third-floor footage raise questions about the exact sequence of events.

Shortly after being taken to his third-floor suite, Payne tragically fell 45 feet from his balcony. Paramedics arrived at 5:11 pm and declared him dead at the scene. An autopsy confirmed he suffered severe head injuries.

🚨SHOCKING IMAGE OF LIAM PAYNE alive raises a disturbing question: Could he have been saved? Explosive investigation by FRED KELLY reveals what really happened. The tragic image, provided to the Daily Mail, was captured from CCTV footage recorded inside the CasaSur Palermo Hotel… pic.twitter.com/T4ZOl68uw2 — Johncast (@johncastnow) November 22, 2024

Erratic Behavior Leading Up to the Incident

Witness accounts and CCTV footage detail Payne’s movements earlier that day. At 3:53 pm, he entered the hotel with his friend, Argentine-American businessman Roger Nores, carrying a small bag and appearing cheerful.

However, Payne’s demeanor reportedly shifted. Between 4:30 pm and the time of his fall, he made several trips between his room and the lobby, displaying increasingly erratic behavior. Witnesses claim he angrily threw his laptop after receiving an email and remarked, “I used to be in a boyband – that’s why I’m so f—– up.”

Toxicology Reports Confirm Drug Use

Toxicology reports revealed Payne had consumed a mix of substances, including “pink cocaine” (a combination of ketamine, methamphetamine, and ecstasy), benzodiazepine, crack cocaine, and other narcotics. Witnesses speculate that his trips back to his room involved drug use.

A Heartbreaking Farewell

Payne’s private funeral was held on November 20 at St. Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. Attendees included his former One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson—as well as his parents, X Factor creator Simon Cowell, and ex-partner Cheryl Cole, who shares a son, Bear, with Payne.

On Payne’s casket were two wreaths: one red and white arrangement from his parents, inscribed “Son,” and another in blue and white flowers from Bear, labeled “Daddy.”

Liam Payne’s tragic passing has left fans and loved ones grappling with the loss of a talented musician whose struggles ultimately overshadowed his success. His death highlights the devastating impact of substance abuse and the pressures of fame.

