Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Singer Khalid, 26, publicly came out as gay following an online outing. On Friday evening, he addressed the situation on X, writing, “🏳️‍🌈!!! there yall go. next topic please lol.”

When a fan commented, “Wait hope Mr Khalid isn’t GEHHH!,” Khalid replied, “I am! And that’s okay.” He later elaborated in another post, saying, “I got outted [sic] and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality, it ain’t nobody’s [sic] business! But I am okay with me love yall.”

🏳️‍🌈!!!

there yall go. next topic please lol — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 22, 2024

I got outted and the world still continues to turn. Let’s get this straight (lmao) I am not ashamed of my sexuality! In reality it ain’t nobodies business! But I am okay with me 🖤 love yall — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business https://t.co/jAW9f7I5oO — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) November 23, 2024

How Did The Internet React?

One commenter noted, “The closet was glass baby. But we accept you. It’s not about who you love; it’s about your artistry!” Khalid responded, “I wasn’t hiding anything! It’s just not any of your business.” Another fan highlighted Khalid’s 2022 music video for “Satellite,” calling it an LGBTQ anthem, while adding that Khalid never felt the need to make a public declaration about his sexuality. Khalid agreed, replying, “Thank you!!!! I was never hiding.”

Before signing off, Khalid expressed gratitude, saying, “Aight love yall thank yall I’m off this ✌🏾.”

Controversy with Hugo D Almonte

Khalid’s announcement followed claims by fellow artist Hugo D Almonte, who alleged on X that “one of your favorite gay R&B singers” performed poorly in an intimate encounter. Almonte also accused the unnamed singer, later identified as Khalid, of trying to falsely incriminate him by claiming a break-in after their breakup.

Almonte later posted a selfie with Khalid, captioning it, “Bitch ass 🥷🏾 lied and said that I broke into his house cause I didn’t want him.” This sparked significant speculation and debate among netizens, with Almonte teasing followers by saying, “Y’all really really want me to blow this s–t up.”

Despite the controversy, Khalid stood firm, reiterating his acceptance of himself and emphasizing that his personal life should not overshadow his artistry.