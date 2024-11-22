When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Release And How to Access It On Your Desktop? Everything Answered

Wrapped has become a celebrated event for both Spotify users and the platform itself, blending personal nostalgia with a touch of marketing genius. Expect your social media feeds to light up with everyone's playlists soon!

The much-anticipated annual tradition for Spotify users is almost here—Spotify Wrapped 2024! This event showcases your music habits and preferences in a visually engaging format. Here’s a complete guide to understanding and accessing your Spotify Wrapped experience.

What Is Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped is an annual feature that gives users a detailed summary of their listening habits from January 1 to October 31. It highlights your favorite songs, artists, genres, and podcasts through shareable graphics. These summaries can easily be shared on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and TikTok.

How to Access Spotify Wrapped?

Desktop and Mobile Users

Log in to your Spotify account.

Visit Spotify Wrapped to see your personalized stats and insights.

On the Spotify App (iOS & Android)

Open the app and navigate to Your Library. Select Playlists and scroll to find Your Top Songs of 2023/2024 when Wrapped goes live.

When Is Spotify Wrapped Released?

Spotify Wrapped typically launches in early December, with this year’s edition expected around November 30 or December 1. Watch out for app notifications, emails, or announcements on social media when it becomes available.

Key Features of Spotify Wrapped

Your Wrapped playlist will include:

Top artists you listened to.

Favorite tracks.

Genres you enjoyed the most.

Total listening hours.

New artists you discovered.

Music trends and global leaderboards.

How to Share Your Spotify Wrapped?

Using the Website- Visit the Spotify Wrapped page. Select a card from your personalized insights and choose where you want to share it (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, or TikTok).

Using the App- Go to Your Library and select Playlists.

Scroll down to Your Top Songs of 2023/2024.

Tap the share button and choose your desired social platform.

How To Access Old Spotify Wrapped Playlists

While you can’t revisit the entire Wrapped experience from previous years, Spotify stores your Top Songs playlists. These can be found under Your Library > Playlists and are labeled by the respective year (e.g., Your Top Songs of 2023).

Can You Access Spotify Wrapped on Desktop?

Yes, Spotify Wrapped is available on desktop. Simply log in to the Spotify Wrapped page to view your insights, stats, and shareable cards.