Who Is Manuel Anido Cuesta? Ane De Armas Spotted Packing A PDA With Stepson Of Cuban President

Ana de Armas, known for her role in Eden, has a new romance in her life. The 36-year-old actress was recently spotted enjoying an evening walk in Madrid, Spain, with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez.

Who Is Ana de Armas’s New Boyfriend?

On November 21, the pair were photographed strolling side by side through the streets of Madrid. In a tender moment captured by photographers, the couple paused to share a kiss, confirming their blossoming relationship.

Ana’s love life has often made headlines. She previously dated her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck. The duo, who started dating in early 2020 while filming in New Orleans, called it quits in January 2021.

According to sources at the time, the breakup was mutual and amicable, with Ana choosing to move away from Los Angeles, while Ben remained there to stay close to his children. “Their relationship was complicated,” a source explained. “Ana doesn’t want to be based in L.A., but Ben has to be.”

Following her split from Affleck, Ana was linked to Tinder executive Paul Boukadakis in mid-2021. The pair were seen enjoying time together in New York City, where they were photographed holding hands and sharing kisses.

Has Ana De Armas Quit Hollywood?

Ana has since expressed her desire for a quieter life, away from the chaos of Hollywood. Her recent outing with Manuel suggests she has found new happiness while maintaining her privacy.

In a 2022 interview with Elle, Ana shared that her experience in Los Angeles reinforced her decision to leave. “It confirmed my belief that L.A. wasn’t the right place for me. The attention was suffocating—there was no escape.”

Now, Ana has found solace in Vermont, where she’s built a peaceful life away from the spotlight. In a September interview with publication, she shared, “These days, many of us crave a break from the chaos of the world. I’ve created a safe space for myself, a little haven where I can invite only those I want to be with.”

The Eden actress described her new home as feeling “off the grid,” allowing her to recharge and maintain a sense of privacy. She also credited her ability to protect this personal sanctuary to learning how to trust her instincts.

“When it’s time for change, you feel it,” she explained. “You need to prioritize yourself and recognize what’s beneficial and what’s not. Pay attention to those signals and take the necessary steps.”

Although Ana has stepped away from the Hollywood lifestyle, her passion for acting remains as strong as ever.