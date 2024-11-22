Home
Friday, November 22, 2024
Varun Dhawan Makes Debut On Linkdin, Profile Introduced As Actor, Assistant Director, Investor

Varun Dhawan Makes Debut On Linkdin, Profile Introduced As Actor, Assistant Director, Investor

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, known for his dynamic roles in films like Badlapur and Student of the Year, has expanded his social media presence by joining LinkedIn. The actor made the announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) handle, expressing his excitement with the message, “Chalo LinkedIn par bhi debut ho gaya!”

On his newly created LinkedIn profile, Varun introduced himself not only as an actor but also as an investor and assistant director. In his bio, he shared a glimpse into his professional journey: “I’m Varun Dhawan, a passionate actor with over a decade of experience in delivering cinematic excellence. From headlining 300-crore mega hits to exploring niche, content-driven films, my journey has been about balancing creativity with audience impact.” He emphasized his belief in pushing boundaries and creating value for every stakeholder in the entertainment industry, whether it’s leading a sports team in Student of the Year or navigating supernatural worlds in Bhediya.

Excited about his new venture into the professional networking space, Varun mentioned, “I’m looking forward to sharing insights, discussing creativity, leadership, and yes – even some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the world of film. If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that there’s always something new to learn, no matter where you are in your career.”

Upcoming Projects in Varun’s Filmography

On the work front, Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of Baby John, a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Theri. The film is set to release on Christmas, December 25, 2024, and will see Varun in a role that is sure to capture the audience’s attention. Alongside Varun, the film will feature Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Following Baby John, Varun will appear in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, directed by Shashank Khaitan, alongside Jahnvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra. Additionally, Varun is set to collaborate with his father in the film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which will also star Jahnvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur.

With his entry onto LinkedIn, Varun is clearly taking steps to connect with the professional community, sharing not just his film career but insights into leadership, creativity, and the evolving landscape of the entertainment industry. Fans can expect more personal and professional updates from the actor as he navigates this new platform.

