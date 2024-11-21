‘I Wouldn’t Date Someone Old Enough Who…’: Mia Khalifa On Dating Gosspis

Argentinian footballer Julián Álvarez found himself at the center of social media buzz this week, but it wasn't due to his skills on the pitch

Argentinian footballer Julián Álvarez found himself at the center of social media buzz this week, but it wasn’t due to his skills on the pitch. While the forward recently participated in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, his trending status stems from rumors about an alleged romantic link with former adult film star Mia Khalifa.

The speculation began when European media outlets, including The Sun, Il Messaggero, A Bola, and OK Diario, suggested a possible connection between Álvarez and Khalifa. This sparked widespread chatter across social media, surprising many, as Álvarez is known to be in a long-term relationship with María Emilia Ferrero.

Khalifa’s Response Clears the Air

Mia Khalifa addressed the rumors through her social media platform X (formerly Twitter), denying any relationship with Álvarez. She wrote, “Just to clear things up: I’m not dating anyone, and if I was, it certainly wouldn’t be someone who isn’t old enough to remember where I was on 9/11.”

This statement was interpreted as a direct reference to Álvarez, given his age. Born on January 31, 2000, Álvarez was only 1.5 years old during the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Khalifa’s post made it clear that she wouldn’t consider dating someone who doesn’t have personal memories of that historical event.

The Source of the Rumors

The rumors initially surfaced on European media platforms, suggesting a romantic connection between the Manchester City forward and the Lebanese-American model. The chatter gained traction on social media, leaving fans and followers intrigued.

However, Khalifa’s unequivocal denial and her explanation have put the rumors to rest. While Álvarez continues to stay focused on his football career, the episode has brought an unexpected distraction to his personal life.

Álvarez’s Relationship

Julián Álvarez has been in a committed relationship with María Emilia Ferrero for several years. Despite the swirling rumors, Álvarez has not commented on the matter, choosing to remain focused on his professional commitments and personal life.

This viral episode underscores how public figures often find themselves at the center of unverified gossip, but it also highlights the power of direct communication in dispelling baseless claims.