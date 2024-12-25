Blake Lively's legal filings noted the professional and personal toll of Baldoni’s alleged actions. She claimed his smear campaign resulted in lost opportunities.

Blake Lively is reportedly planning additional legal action against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, following the filing of an explosive lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a targeted smear campaign. Sources claim this initial lawsuit is merely “the tip of the iceberg” in Lively’s quest for justice.

Over the weekend, Lively, 37, made headlines when legal documents revealed her accusations against Baldoni, 40. The actress claimed Baldoni sexually harassed her during the production of It Ends With Us and orchestrated a campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Since the allegations surfaced, Baldoni has faced significant professional consequences. He has been dropped by his agency WME, parted ways with his podcast partner, and had his “Voices of Solidarity Award” revoked by Vital Voices.

Insiders Suggest More Lawsuits to Come

According to sources close to Lively, the lawsuit is only the beginning of her legal efforts. A confidant revealed, “Blake wants everyone involved in damaging her reputation to be held accountable.” The source added that Lively was deeply affected upon discovering incriminating texts between Baldoni’s publicist and crisis manager, describing how she broke down in tears while sharing her distress with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The insider emphasized that Lively’s actions are not driven by malice but by a desire for justice. “Blake isn’t vindictive; she’s fair. But she is determined to expose everyone involved in this awful plot,” the source explained.

In her lawsuit, Lively described Baldoni’s inappropriate behavior during filming. She alleged he showed her explicit images of other women, discussed personal struggles with pornography, and made comments about her appearance. Other claims included Baldoni asking intrusive questions about her relationship with Reynolds and engaging in unapproved physical intimacy during scenes.

One incident reportedly involved Baldoni repeatedly improvising intimate acts, including biting and sucking on Lively’s lower lip without prior consent. The lawsuit also detailed allegations of Baldoni entering her trailer uninvited and allowing others to watch her film intimate scenes, creating a hostile work environment.

Lively’s legal filings noted the professional and personal toll of Baldoni’s alleged actions. She claimed his smear campaign resulted in lost opportunities, including canceling a Target corporate event for her haircare brand and stepping down from hosting the Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary premiere.

“The effects on Ms. Lively’s professional life were immediate and substantial,” the suit stated, citing “severe emotional distress” for both Lively and her family.

Support from SAG-AFTRA and Colleagues

Blake Lively has received public support from SAG-AFTRA, the union representing Hollywood actors. The organization released a statement condemning retaliation against those who report misconduct. It also praised Lively for advocating for intimacy coordinators on set to ensure safety during scenes involving nudity or sexual content.

Author Colleen Hoover, whose book inspired the film, expressed her admiration for Lively on social media, calling her “honest, kind, supportive, and patient.” Lively’s co-stars from The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants also issued a joint statement condemning Baldoni’s actions and applauding Lively’s bravery.

Jenny Slate, Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star, voiced her support, describing Lively as a leader and trusted friend. “What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening,” Slate stated, adding that she stands by Lively in her pursuit of justice.

As Lively continues her legal battle, she remains resolute in holding all parties accountable. Sources close to her emphasize that her actions aim to protect herself and ensure safe working conditions for others.