Why Are Taylor Swift And Justin Bieber’s Wife Being Dragged Into Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni Legal Battle?

Baldoni's crisis management plan considered the influence of Taylor Swift's massive fanbase. The lawsuit also alleges that Hailey Bieber’s name was brought up in Baldoni’s crisis plan.

Newly revealed emails and exhibits from Blake Lively’s lawsuit against Justin Baldoni suggest the director crafted a “takedown” strategy involving mentions of Taylor Swift and Hailey Bieber.

These communications allegedly show Baldoni’s team discussing how the public’s perception of these celebrities could be leveraged to sway opinions against Lively during the controversy surrounding their film, It Ends With Us.

Taylor Swift’s Name Used in Crisis Management Plans

According to court documents filed on December 21 and obtained by a leading publication, Baldoni’s crisis management plan considered the influence of Taylor Swift’s massive fanbase. One email from his team noted how social media reactions could escalate even minor issues, stating, “We have seen the most innocuous issues turn giant due to socials or the hugest crises have no effect on social whatsoever.”

The email also acknowledged a potential overlap between Blake Lively’s and Taylor Swift’s fanbases, urging caution in handling the situation.

Another document suggested exploiting criticisms of feminism, referencing how Swift has previously faced accusations of using feminist narratives to her advantage. The email mentioned the possibility of planting stories about the “weaponisation of feminism,” claiming, “People like Taylor Swift have been accused of utilising these tactics to ‘bully’ into getting what they want.”

Hailey Bieber’s Name Included in Alleged Strategy

The lawsuit also alleges that Hailey Bieber’s name was brought up in Baldoni’s crisis plan. Text messages from the legal filing reveal Baldoni referencing a thread accusing Bieber of bullying women. He reportedly suggested this could serve as a template for discrediting Lively.

Melissa Nathan, a crisis communications expert working with Baldoni’s team, is alleged to have proposed a tactic known as “astroturfing.” This involves creating fake online comments or reviews that appear to come from genuine users, aimed at manipulating public opinion.

WME Talent Agency Drops Justin Baldoni

Following Lively’s lawsuit, which includes allegations of sexual harassment, unwanted physical advances, and a hostile work environment, Baldoni’s talent agency, WME, severed ties with him. The agency has not officially commented but continues to represent Blake Lively, as reported by Deadline.

Allegations Against Baldoni

Lively’s legal complaint accuses Baldoni, along with producer Jamey Heath, of creating a toxic work environment. Specific claims include:

Unwanted behavior on set: Intrusive visits to her trailer, unwanted kissing, and making lewd comments about her appearance.

Exposure to explicit materials: Showing her pornographic content without consent.

Hostile tactics: Planning and executing a smear campaign, including strategies involving public figures and online manipulation.

What Is Astroturfing?

Astroturfing involves creating fake online content, such as comments or reviews, designed to look like authentic opinions from the public. The goal is to manipulate perception and shift narratives in favor of the entity behind the tactic.

Blake Lively’s lawsuit has brought these alleged tactics to light, with the actress expressing a commitment to exposing workplace misconduct and ensuring accountability in the industry.

