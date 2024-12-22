Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Baldoni of organizing a smear campaign against Lively to discredit her potential allegations.

Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Blake Lively has filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of misconduct and defamation linked to their 2024 film, It Ends With Us. Initially dismissed as a publicity stunt, the situation escalated with Lively submitting an 80-page legal complaint.

The lawsuit alleges sexual harassment, including inappropriate comments and unwanted physical advances, during the film’s production. Lively also claims Baldoni attempted to damage her reputation after she rejected his advances. Both Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, have denied the allegations.

According to reports, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, labeled Lively’s accusations as “false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious.” Freedman further accused Lively of being unprofessional, citing her alleged refusal to attend filming sessions, causing disruptions, and declining to promote the movie, which reportedly impacted its commercial success.

The lawsuit extends beyond Baldoni to include key figures at Wayfarer Studios, such as producer Jamey Heath and co-owner Steve Sarowitz, alleging they fostered a toxic work environment and failed to address harassment complaints. Lively also claims Baldoni hired a PR firm to orchestrate a retaliation campaign against her in anticipation of the allegations becoming public.

Specific accusations include Baldoni adding explicit sexual content to the film without Lively’s consent and pressuring her to perform scenes involving nudity, which were not part of the original agreement. The complaint also alleges intrusive behavior, such as Baldoni and Heath entering Lively’s trailer uninvited and showing her an inappropriate video of a childbirth scene.

Lively’s filing highlights further instances of harassment, including degrading remarks about her postpartum body, Baldoni’s unauthorized improvisation of intimate scenes, and invasive questions about her personal life. The actress alleges Baldoni criticized her appearance after childbirth and pressured her trainer for rapid weight loss.

Additionally, the lawsuit accuses Baldoni of organizing a smear campaign against Lively to discredit her potential allegations.

In her legal action, Lively stated her aim is to expose the alleged retaliatory practices and ensure a safer environment for others who choose to speak out against misconduct.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds: Net Worth Of The Hollywood Power Couple

