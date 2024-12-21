Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds: Net Worth Of The Hollywood Power Couple

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are not just a Hollywood power couple but a dynamic force in both film and business. From their on-screen successes to their entrepreneurial ventures, they’ve built a life as enviable as their box office dominance.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have cemented their status as one of Hollywood’s most prominent power couples, sharing four children, two dogs, and an impressive portfolio of assets. The Herald takes a closer look at their journey, their careers, and their combined fortune.

A Love Story Rooted in Hollywood

The couple’s relationship began on the set of Green Lantern in July 2010, where they met while in other relationships. At the time, Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgley, while Reynolds was married to actor Scarlett Johansson.

By the end of 2010, both relationships had ended, and rumors about Lively and Reynolds began to circulate in October 2011. According to People, the duo were “very much a couple,” after spending time together over Reynolds’ birthday weekend. Their connection deepened over the months as they met each other’s families.

Blake Lively and Reynolds Marry

In September 2012, Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held at a former plantation in South Carolina. Reflecting on the venue’s history, the couple later expressed regret and stated they felt “ashamed” for not researching it beforehand.

Today, the pair are proud parents to four children: James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and Olin, born in February 2023.

Reynolds and Lively recently achieved a rare Hollywood milestone: becoming the first married couple to compete at the top of the box office since Bruce Willis’ Die Hard 2 and Demi Moore’s Ghost in 1990. Reynolds stars in Deadpool & Wolverine, while Lively headlines It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively: Journey to Stardom

Blake Lively, daughter of actor Ernie Lively and talent scout Elaine Lively, began her acting career at age 10 in her father’s film Sandman (1998). Her breakthrough came in 2005 with The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, earning her a Teen Choice Award nomination at just 16 years old.

Lively’s star rose further with her role as Serena van der Woodsen in the iconic TV series Gossip Girl. The show was a cultural phenomenon, and during its peak, Lively reportedly earned $60,000 per episode.

Post-Gossip Girl, Lively transitioned into film, starring in projects like The Shallows (2016), A Simple Favor (2018), and the upcoming It Ends With Us (2024).

Ryan Reynolds: From Teen Soap to Business Ventures

Ryan Reynolds began his career in 1991 on the Canadian teen soap Hillside (also known as Fifteen). Over the years, he established himself as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars with roles in films like Deadpool and The Proposal.

Beyond acting, Reynolds has ventured into business, significantly boosting his wealth through investments in Aviation Gin, Mint Mobile, and Wrexham AFC.

The Couple’s Combined Net Worth

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds boast a combined net worth of $380 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Blake Lively : Valued at $30 million, her wealth stems from a successful acting career and joint ownership of two properties in upstate New York and New York City with Reynolds.

: Valued at $30 million, her wealth stems from a successful acting career and joint ownership of two properties in upstate New York and New York City with Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds: With a staggering net worth of $350 million, his earnings are derived from acting, as well as his lucrative business ventures.

