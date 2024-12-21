Who Is Emily Baldoni? Swedish Actress And Wife Of Justin Baldoni

Blake Lively has filed a formal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and a toxic on-set environment. Baldoni's legal team has strongly denied the claims, calling them "categorically false."

Blake Lively has filed a formal complaint against her co-star and director of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni, alleging sexual harassment and an orchestrated effort to tarnish her reputation. According to a report obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Lively’s complaint details a hostile work environment on set.

Strong rebuttal from Baldoni legal team

In response, Baldoni’s legal team issued a strong rebuttal, describing the accusations as “shameful,” “serious,” and “categorically false.” They also denied any misconduct on the part of Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, or its representatives.

Lively’s complaint asserts that conditions on set deteriorated to the extent that a meeting involving all key personnel was convened to address her concerns. The meeting reportedly aimed to tackle issues related to the alleged hostile work environment.

Tensions between Lively and Justin Baldoni

Speculation regarding tensions between Lively and Baldoni has been fueled by their limited interaction during promotional events. Notably, Baldoni did not participate in joint press activities with Lively or appear in group photos during the film’s New York premiere. These absences have led fans to suspect creative differences between the two, particularly since Lively also served as a co-producer on the project.

At the New York premiere of It Ends With Us on August 6, Baldoni notably avoided standing with his co-stars, opting instead to remain close to his wife, Emily Baldoni. The conspicuous lack of interaction between Lively and Baldoni at the event added to the ongoing rumors of discord.

Who Is Emily Baldoni, Wife of Justin Baldoni?

Emily Baldoni, Justin Baldoni’s wife, has also garnered attention in the context of these allegations, partly due to her brief role in the film. Here’s what we know about her:

Swedish Roots

Emily Baldoni (née Foxler) was born in 1984 in Uppsala, Sweden. In a 2013 interview with Mandatory.com, she shared, “I’m 100 percent Swedish and now you will probably hear [the accent]. When people know [I’m Swedish] they’re like, ‘Ah, there it is.’”

Acting Career

According to IMDb, Emily Baldoni has appeared in minor roles across several television shows, including an episode of How I Met Your Mother. Her breakthrough came in 2013 with a starring role in James Byrkit’s psychological thriller Coherence. She frequently collaborates with her husband, having appeared in Jane the Virgin, Five Feet Apart, and now It Ends With Us, where she portrays Lily Bloom’s doctor.

Marriage and Family Life

Emily and Justin Baldoni have been married for over a decade. Justin proposed to Emily on April 13, 2013, at Blu Jam Café, the site of their first date. The elaborate proposal included a video chronicling their relationship and a flash mob, which Justin documented in a video that has since gone viral, amassing over 14 million views on YouTube.

The couple wed later that year in Corona, California, and recently celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in July 2024. They share two children: daughter Maiya, 9, and son Maxwell, 6.

