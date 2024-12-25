While the ideal way to experience films remains on the big screen, many outstanding titles have also made their way to streaming platforms.

Despite the constant challenges in the film industry, there’s no shortage of movies worth watching. Many of these films are so compelling that they’re impossible to overlook. Thankfully, the holiday season provides a perfect chance to catch up.

While the ideal way to experience films remains on the big screen, many outstanding titles have also made their way to streaming platforms. These movies offer a mix of perspectives—some reflecting urgent societal themes, others serving as escapist fantasies, and many residing in a nuanced middle ground. Together, they create a perfect cinematic escape for the festive period.

The Beast

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

Bertrand Bonello’s The Beast takes inspiration from Henry James’s novella The Beast in the Jungle and blends it with elements of haunting science fiction. Starring Léa Seydoux and George MacKay, the film spans three timelines—1910, 2014, and a chilling future. It weaves themes of love, loneliness, and nostalgia, creating a profound exploration of time and memory.

Blitz

Streaming on Apple TV+

Steve McQueen’s Blitz offers a powerful portrayal of wartime London during the Blitz of 1941. Centered on a Stepney family, the film combines breathtaking visuals with timeless storytelling, challenging traditional tropes of British war cinema while retaining its emotional impact.

La Chimera

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

Set in 1980s Tuscany, Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera follows Josh O’Connor as an English tomb raider entangled with a group stealing Etruscan artifacts. With its unique visual style and melancholic tone, the film artfully balances anarchic energy with poignant surprises.

Dahomey

Streaming on MUBI, Apple TV+, and others

Mati Diop’s documentary Dahomey chronicles the repatriation of African artifacts looted by France in the 19th century. The film delves into the legacy of colonialism, presenting a deeply intelligent exploration of history, memory, and cultural restitution.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

Furiosa, directed by George Miller, tells the origin story of the iconic post-apocalyptic heroine from Mad Max: Fury Road. Anchored by Anya Taylor-Joy’s magnetic performance, the film delivers a relentless, high-energy narrative filled with brutal yet exhilarating action.

Hit Man

Streaming on Netflix

Richard Linklater’s Hit Man reimagines the assassin genre with wit and charm. Starring Glen Powell as a philosophy professor turned undercover operative, the film is a clever mix of comedy, romance, and thought-provoking commentary on cinema’s influence on our perceptions.

My Favourite Cake

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

This Iranian drama, co-directed by Maryam Moghaddam and Behtash Sanaeeha, tells the heartfelt story of a Tehran widow navigating unexpected romance. Despite its gentle tone, the film faced censorship in Iran, making it a courageous act of artistic resistance.

No Other Land

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

This gripping documentary explores the lives of Palestinian villagers in Masafer Yatta, where homes and schools are often destroyed. Directed by Basel Adra and Yuval Abraham, the film offers an intimate, human perspective on the ongoing conflict.

Robot Dreams

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

Set in 1980s New York, Pablo Berger’s animated film Robot Dreams tells the touching story of a dog who buys a robot friend. With its nostalgic visuals and silent storytelling, the movie captivates audiences of all ages, blending humor with heartfelt moments.

The Vourdalak

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others

Adrien Beau’s The Vourdalak offers a gothic twist on the traditional Christmas ghost story. Based on an 1839 Russian novel, the film follows a French courtier trapped with a mysterious family in rural Eastern Europe, delivering an atmospheric mix of horror and dark comedy.