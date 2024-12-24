Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

As Allen navigates this challenging period, her fans and followers are left speculating about her cryptic posts and the next chapter in her life.

Who Is David Harbour’s Wife? Lily Allen Splits From Stranger Things Star After Her Dating Profile Gets Leaked

Lily Allen has left her followers puzzled after posting a cryptic video referencing the “brutal” cycle of life, following reports of her separation from husband David Harbour.

Split Confirmed After Five Years

According to DailyMail.com, the 39-year-old singer has ended her five-year relationship with the Stranger Things actor, 49. Reports of their split gained further traction when Lily was spotted on the exclusive celebrity dating app Raya.

Amid ongoing speculation about her personal life, Allen shared an Instagram video on Monday featuring a pride of lions devouring a zebra carcass. The post, captioned simply with “That circle of life. brutal,” marked a significant departure from her usual content, which often includes updates about her life and podcast.

Rumors about trouble in their marriage have circulated for months, and a close friend of Allen confirmed the separation. Adding to the speculation, a source shared an image of the singer’s profile on Raya, which noted she was “visiting Los Angeles from New York” and included a tongue-in-cheek bio stating, “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with.”

While her account was visible on Raya, the friend clarified that Allen isn’t actively seeking dates as she still takes her marriage seriously.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

Signs of Trouble in Paradise

Fans had noticed several signs pointing to the couple’s struggles:

Allen was seen without her engagement ring in recent public appearances.

She unfollowed Harbour on social media last year.

In December, Allen admitted on her podcast that she was “bored of men” and going through couples therapy with Harbour.

In a candid moment on her podcast, Allen opened up about her mental health, admitting she was “not in a great place mentally” and struggling with family pressures. She described a recent incident where she lost her temper with her children but later apologized, explaining that the family is “going through some difficult stuff.”

Allen also praised her mother’s boyfriend, Aaron Batterham, calling him a “pillar of support” and the “main male person in her life.”

Timeline of Lily and David’s Relationship

January 2019: The couple was first linked after attending the BAFTA Tea Party together.

November 2019: Lily was spotted wearing an engagement ring.

September 2020: They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony during the Covid-19 lockdown in New York.

As Allen navigates this challenging period, her fans and followers are left speculating about her cryptic posts and the next chapter in her life. Meanwhile, Harbour has yet to comment publicly on the separation.

Lily Allen’s Raya Profile Raises Questions

Allen’s dating app profile includes a lighthearted bio stating she’s “Looking for someone to start couples therapy with” and notes she is “visiting Los Angeles from New York.” Her account appears to target women interested in dating other women, though it remains unclear if she is seeking a romantic partner or simply exploring platonic connections.

The same friend revealed that, while Allen has a Raya account, she isn’t actively searching for dates. The singer reportedly “takes marriage very seriously” and has not yet filed for divorce.

Interestingly, Allen and Harbour initially met on Raya, a detail the singer has shared in past interviews. A representative for Harbour has yet to comment on the current situation.

Allen’s reappearance on the app comes shortly after she admitted on her podcast Miss Me? that she is “bored of men” and “not in a great place mentally.” She has previously been candid about her experiences, including hiring a “high-class hooker” during the breakdown of her previous marriage, as revealed in her 2018 autobiography.

The British singer-songwriter has also ventured into unconventional projects. In October, she shared that she began selling photos of her feet on OnlyFans, following advice from her pedicurist. Allen remarked on social media that this venture earned her more than royalties from her nearly 8 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Filed under

david harbour lily allen

Advertisement

Also Read

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend School”

Spiritual Content Creator Abhinav Arora Talks About Trolling And Controversial Chicken Video: “I Can’t Attend...

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With NORAD

SANTA TRACKER: When Will Santa Arrive In India? Track His Real-Time Christmas Eve Journey With...

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand Off

Bharat Progress Report 2024: India And China Disengaged Their Troops In Ladakh After 4 Year-Stand...

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Maha Kumbh 2025: How The Biggest Festival Is A Multi-Billion Dollar Economic Opportunity

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This Christmas

Cyclone Alert Issued For Tamil Nadu & Puducherry As Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected This...

Entertainment

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are Reacting

Siddhart Malhotra And Janhvi Kapoor Starrer “Param Sundari” First Look Out: Here’s How Netizens Are

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak Off Parties

Days-Long Orgies, Reveals Diddy’s Ex- Employee Who Cleaned Up Blood And Urine From Rapper’s Freak

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo Movement

Gemma Arterton Reveals Why All Her Sex Scenes Are Done With A ‘Love Coach’ Post-#MeToo

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Allu Arjun’s Bouncer ARRESTED, Pushpa 2 Actor To Be Taken To The Stampede Spot

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Fire Breaks Out At Shaan’s Residence; Singer Shares Inside Details, Says, ‘Horrible’

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox