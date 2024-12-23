Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Stephen A. Smith Regrets Supporting Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith has publicly expressed regret over his previous support for Kamala Harris in the presidential race against Donald Trump, citing dissatisfaction with the Democrats' “fearmongering” tactics.

Smith’s disillusionment with the Democratic Party goes beyond Harris’ defeat and includes criticism of President Joe Biden’s controversial decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. Smith has been increasingly vocal about his frustration with the party’s direction, particularly in the aftermath of Trump’s election victory and ahead of his return to the White House.

During an appearance on Fox News’ Life, Liberty & Levin, Smith criticized the Democratic Party for relying on fear tactics to influence voters. “I’m no longer interested in listening to a bunch of fearmongering to tell us who we shouldn’t vote for,” Smith stated. “Why don’t you come up with a plan that tells us why we should vote for you?”

Smith’s dissatisfaction extends to Biden’s decision to pardon his son Hunter on December 1, which he views as contradictory to the party’s stance on the rule of law. “I don’t want to hear about, ‘Oh, we’re about the law. Nobody’s above the law.’ But then you go out and pardon your son, and you try to blame everybody else for it,” Smith remarked.

Criticism of Democratic Policies

Smith’s discontent also includes the party’s stance on various issues, including defunding the police and advocating for open borders. He echoed criticisms made by Senator Bernie Sanders, stating that many Americans are no longer interested in these policies. “I don’t think most of the American people want to hear that,” Smith concluded.

As the Democratic Party faces internal scrutiny and analysis following their loss to Trump, Smith’s comments reflect a growing disillusionment with the party’s approach.

