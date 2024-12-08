Syrian Civil War Ends As Assad Resigns: How World Leaders Reacted To This Historic Shift

Syrian opposition forces have declared the country "liberated" after President Bashar al-Assad fled the capital, marking the end of more than five decades of his family’s rule.

The Syrian opposition has declared the country’s “liberation” after successfully storming the capital, Damascus. Their announcement came with the news that President Bashar al-Assad had fled the city, marking a significant turning point in the 13-year-long brutal civil war. The news of Assad’s departure has sent shockwaves throughout the region, and celebratory scenes broke out across Syria, particularly in Damascus and along the Lebanon-Syria border. Displaced Syrians, who had fled the violence, are now returning home after the fall of Assad’s regime.

This victory for the opposition forces marks the end of more than fifty years of al-Assad family rule, which has seen decades of oppression, violence, and instability. As Assad’s regime crumbles, global reactions to the development are swift and varied, with many nations calling for a political solution to stabilize Syria.

United Nations Reaction

Geir Pedersen, the UN’s envoy to Syria, stated that the international community must focus on finding a political solution that ensures stability and the restoration of Syria’s sovereignty. He emphasized the need for an inclusive process to heal the country’s deep wounds.

China’s Position

China has expressed concern over the situation, urging stability in Syria and offering assistance to Chinese citizens in the country. The Chinese government has maintained contact with both nationals and institutions in Syria and assured its embassy’s continued operations.

Egypt’s Call for Unity

Egypt called on all Syrian factions to preserve state institutions and national capabilities, reinforcing its support for Syria’s sovereignty and unity during this uncertain time.

European Union’s Statement

The EU welcomed the fall of Assad, describing it as a “positive and long-awaited” shift. Kaja Kallas, the EU’s top diplomat, highlighted the weakness of Assad’s backers, Russia and Iran, and called for long-term engagement to rebuild Syria. However, the EU acknowledged that the process of reconstruction will be long and difficult.

France’s Support for the Syrian People

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the fall of Assad’s regime as the end of a “barbaric state” and sent his wishes for peace, unity, and freedom to the people of Syria. He praised their courage and resilience in the face of ongoing hardships.

Germany’s Cautious Optimism

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the news as a relief but urged a political solution to prevent the country from descending further into chaos. He expressed concern about the radical elements potentially taking advantage of the power vacuum left by Assad.

Israel’s Concerns

While the fall of Assad’s government is celebrated by many, Israel views it with caution. Amichai Chikli, Israeli minister, pointed out that Syria’s territory is now largely controlled by groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS, which raises concerns for regional stability. Israel has increased its military presence in the Golan Heights, fearing the impact of a power vacuum.

Russia’s Role

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that Assad resigned after negotiations with conflicting parties in Syria. The statement did not specify Assad’s whereabouts but noted that Russian military personnel in Syria remain on high alert. Moscow had not participated in the negotiations that led to Assad’s exit.

Turkey’s Perspective

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called the collapse of the Syrian government an inevitable result of the ongoing turmoil. He emphasized the importance of unity among opposition forces and the need to prevent terrorist organizations from exploiting the situation.

Global Reactions: Other Countries

Qatar warned against allowing Syria to descend into chaos and called for the preservation of national institutions.

warned against allowing Syria to descend into chaos and called for the preservation of national institutions. Lebanon increased military presence along its border with Syria due to the developments.

increased military presence along its border with Syria due to the developments. The United States and Israel have expressed concern over potential instability, with the US continuing to monitor the situation closely.

This historic shift in Syria is sure to have significant regional and global implications. As the opposition gains control, many are hopeful for peace, but the path to stability remains uncertain. International actors are urging for unity and careful management to avoid a further descent into chaos.

