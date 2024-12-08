Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
WATCH: Storm Darragh Forces Red Warning, Life-Threatening Winds And Major Disruptions Expected

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning as Storm Darragh hits Wales and south-west England with wind gusts up to 91 mph. Tens of thousands face power outages, while three million received emergency alerts urging them to stay indoors.

WATCH: Storm Darragh Forces Red Warning, Life-Threatening Winds And Major Disruptions Expected

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for wind, describing the conditions as a “danger to life,” as Storm Darragh strikes parts of Wales and south-west England on Saturday. Millions of residents in these areas are advised to stay indoors due to potentially deadly weather, with risks of flying debris and falling trees that could cause serious injury or fatalities.

The red warning is in effect from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday, covering western and southern Wales and the Bristol Channel coast. Wind gusts of up to 91 mph are forecast, posing a significant threat to lives and property.

TAKE A LOOK AT THESE VIDEOS:

As a result of the storm, tens of thousands of homes in south Wales and western England are without power. Residents have been urged to prepare essential items such as torches, batteries, and power packs to deal with power cuts. Additionally, three million people received emergency alerts on their mobile phones, advising them to remain indoors and avoid driving.

The Met Office has also placed amber weather warnings for Northern Ireland, Wales, and western England until Saturday morning. It cautioned that buildings might suffer damage, including tiles being blown off roofs. Roads and bridges could be closed due to falling trees, and large waves are expected to impact coastal areas.

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season, following the severe flooding caused by storms Bert and Conall last month. The Met Office emphasized the importance of following safety guidelines and being prepared for potential widespread disruption.

The impact of Storm Darragh is anticipated to be severe, with damages to infrastructure, power outages, and travel disruptions likely to affect millions across the affected regions. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and prioritize their safety during this dangerous weather event.

ALSO READ: Russia Confirms Bashar Al-Assad’s Resignation, Reports His Departure From Syria

