Russia Confirms Bashar Al-Assad’s Resignation, Reports His Departure From Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had stepped down from office and left the country, following his directive for a peaceful transfer of power. The statement did not disclose Assad’s current location and clarified that Russia had not been involved in the discussions regarding his departure. It also mentioned that Russian military bases in Syria were placed on high alert, although there was no immediate threat to them. The ministry emphasized that Moscow is in communication with all Syrian opposition factions and urged them to avoid violence.