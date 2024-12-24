Unbelievable! 3.5 Million Families Order KFC For Christmas Every Year In THIS Country

Every year, 3.5 million families in Japan make KFC a major part of their Christmas festivities. The tradition, originating in the 1970s, has made this fast food chain a traditional holiday food, with even customers preordering meals in October.

For millions of families across Japan, Christmas would not be complete without KFC. Every year, 3.5 million Japanese households turn to the fast-food chain for their holiday meals, making fried chicken a central part of their Christmas celebrations.

The tradition of ordering KFC for Christmas in Japan has grown into a nationwide phenomenon. According to a BBC Instagram video, customers can be seen lining up outside KFC outlets, sometimes even preordering their festive meals months in advance— as early as October.

Even though Christmas is not a typically celebrated holiday in Japan, with only a little over 1 percent of the population claiming Christian beliefs, many still come to enjoy the holiday. Some celebrate it as an event similar to Valentine’s Day, where people appreciate the romance and moments for special ones. Other folks celebrate it by feasting on the crispy festive KFC flavors.

History Of KFC For Christmas In Japan

This is a unique tradition of consuming KFC during the holiday season, and this all started in 1970 when the first KFC restaurant opened in Japan. As reported by a 2016 interview with a KFC Japan spokesperson, the idea of having a Christmas feast that involves fried chicken came about after the restaurant’s first manager, Takeshi Okawara, heard a few foreign customers lament the absence of turkey for their Christmas dinner. This gave him the idea of the “party barrel” offering, which would later turn into the hallmark of Christmas meals in Japan.

Okawara launched the iconic campaign by 1974 called Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii, which translates to “Kentucky for Christmas”. Marketing was so successful that soon many Japanese families marked this day as an annual tradition. This led to the current Kentucky Christmas dinner packages, which are known for their fried chicken, shrimp gratin, cake, and more.

Innovative Approach To Holiday-Eating

Over the years, KFC Christmas in Japan has also changed. Some stores now offer high-end meal deals to meet the growing needs of customers. The company also incorporated its mascot, Colonel Sanders, into the holiday festivities by dressing him in a red and white suit during Christmas. It is as if the resemblance of the Colonel to Santa Claus with his white hair and beard adds to the festive mood.

This is a fun and familiar alternative to the traditional holiday meal of turkey for those who prefer it. It also symbolizes a unique cultural adaptation to Western customs, blending global influences with local tastes.

Exciting KFC Developments In The U.S.

Innovations in the United States. On December 23, a new KFC store called Saucy was opened in Orlando. Contrary to the wide ranges of chicken products provided in traditional KFC outlets, Saucy sells only crispy chicken tenders, and its customers have options for 11 signature sauces to complement their tenders, reminiscent of the famous 11 herbs and spices.

ALSO READ | Global Hunger Crisis Rises Rapidly As Major Countries Cut Back On Aid