Global Hunger Crisis Rises Rapidly As Major Countries Cut Back On Aid

The global hunger crisis is worsening, with millions of people suffering from food insecurity while aid contributions from wealthy nations are declining.

The global hunger crisis is worsening, with millions of people suffering from food insecurity while aid contributions from wealthy nations are declining. The United Nations warns that it will only be able to assist about 60% of the 307 million people who will need humanitarian help in 2025, leaving at least 117 million people without essential food or support.

UN Struggles to Meet Growing Need

In 2024, the United Nations expects to have raised just 46% of the $49.6 billion it sought for global humanitarian aid. This marks the second consecutive year in which the UN has fallen short of its funding goals, resulting in drastic cuts to food rations and fewer people eligible for aid. In Syria, for instance, the UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) once provided food for 6 million people but is now only able to help 1 million due to funding shortfalls.

As Rania Dagash-Kamara, WFP’s assistant executive director, put it, “We are at this point taking from the hungry to feed the starving.” The WFP’s scaling back of its efforts underscores the broader challenges the UN faces in addressing hunger in conflict zones and areas experiencing extreme weather and political unrest.

Financial pressures and shifting political dynamics in major donor nations are contributing to the reduction in aid. Germany, one of the UN’s largest donors, cut its contributions by $500 million for 2024, with plans to slash an additional $1 billion in 2025. Germany’s new government, which will take office after federal elections in February, will determine the country’s future aid strategy.

The United States, which has historically played a leading role in combating global hunger, may also cut its contributions under President-elect Donald Trump’s second term. Trump’s previous term saw attempts to reduce foreign aid, and he has appointed advisers who suggest further cuts may be possible. The U.S. provided $64.5 billion in humanitarian aid over the last five years, accounting for 38% of the UN’s total humanitarian contributions.

Global Donor Imbalance: U.S., Germany, and the European Commission Lead the Way

The majority of global humanitarian funding comes from just a few wealthy nations. The U.S., Germany, and the European Commission provided 58% of the $170 billion in humanitarian aid recorded by the UN between 2020 and 2024. Meanwhile, major economies like China, India, and Russia have contributed less than 1% of this funding, leaving a significant gap in global support.

The lack of sufficient funding, coupled with logistical challenges in conflict zones, is exacerbating the crisis. In 2023, nearly 282 million people across 59 countries faced high levels of acute food insecurity, a situation made worse by ongoing conflicts in places like Sudan, Myanmar, and Afghanistan.

The Strain on Humanitarian Efforts

Humanitarian agencies are under immense strain due to the gap in funding. Despite efforts to generate additional donations, the global system for addressing hunger and famine is struggling. The Project 2025 policy proposal, backed by Trump supporters, suggests that humanitarian agencies should focus more on raising funds from other donors before relying on U.S. aid.

As the project points out, “Humanitarian aid is sustaining war economies, creating financial incentives for warring parties to continue fighting, discouraging governments from reforming, and propping up malign regimes.” This perspective suggests that humanitarian assistance is sometimes inadvertently prolonging conflicts rather than resolving them.

The continued reduction in aid from wealthy nations threatens to worsen the global hunger crisis. While countries like the U.S., Germany, and the European Commission have historically been major contributors, the shifting political landscape and financial constraints may make it even harder to meet the urgent need. The UN and humanitarian organizations will need to secure new funding sources to ensure aid reaches the millions who depend on it.

ALSO READ: Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal: Why Is Trump Teasing The Expansion Of US Territory