Canada, Greenland and Panama Canal: Why Is Trump Teasing The Expansion Of US Territory

Donald Trump has sparked global debate with bold proposals to acquire Greenland, annex Canada, and reclaim the Panama Canal, signaling an unorthodox approach to foreign policy. As his inauguration nears, these remarks have drawn sharp responses from world leaders and allies alike.

President-elect Donald Trump has reignited controversial proposals as he prepares to assume office on January 20, including acquiring Greenland from Denmark, integrating Canada as the “51st state,” and reclaiming control of the Panama Canal. These suggestions, which echo themes from his earlier presidency, have drawn swift reactions from foreign leaders.

Proposal to Buy Greenland

Trump recently reiterated his belief that Greenland, the world’s largest island located between the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, should be under U.S. control. Writing on social media after naming his ambassador to Denmark, he stated, “For purposes of national security and freedom throughout the World, the United States of America feels that the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

Greenland, which gained home rule from Denmark in 1979, is 80% covered by ice and hosts a significant U.S. military base. In response, Greenland’s head of government, Múte Bourup Egede, dismissed Trump’s remarks, “Greenland is ours. We are not for sale and will never be for sale. We must not lose our years-long fight for freedom.”

This is not Trump’s first attempt to acquire Greenland. In 2019, he canceled a visit to Denmark after Copenhagen firmly rejected a similar offer.

Trump wants Canada as the 51st State

Trump has also suggested incorporating Canada into the United States, referring to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the “governor” of the “Great State of Canada.” In a recent social media post, he claimed, “Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State,” sharing an image of himself atop a mountain near a Canadian flag.

While Trudeau appeared to brush off the suggestion as a joke, the two leaders recently met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Their discussion reportedly included Trump’s threat to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

Trump Proposes To Reclaim the Panama Canal

Trump’s proposals extend to the Panama Canal, a crucial maritime link between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Citing rising shipping costs, he suggested the United States should take control if current issues are not resolved. “If the principles, both moral and legal, of this magnanimous gesture of giving are not followed, then we will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly and without question,” Trump stated.

Panama’s President, José Raúl Mulino, responded firmly in a video message, “Every square meter of the canal belongs to Panama and will continue to.”

Trump’s reaction was characteristically defiant, posting on social media, “We’ll see about that!” alongside an image of the American flag in the canal zone captioned, “Welcome to the United States Canal!”

A History of Bold Claims

Trump’s latest remarks add to a series of contentious stances toward U.S. allies. His comments, though dismissed by some as hyperbolic, continue to provoke international debate and highlight his unconventional approach to foreign policy.

As the January 20 inauguration approaches, these proposals may foreshadow a turbulent start to Trump’s presidency, potentially straining relationships with key allies.

