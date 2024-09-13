US Imposes Sanctions on Venezuelan Officials Following Disputed Election

The United States has announced sanctions on 16 Venezuelan officials closely linked to President Nicolás Maduro, in response to his contentious election victory and subsequent crackdown on dissent. The move reflects ongoing tensions over the legitimacy of the recent presidential election in Venezuela.

US Treasury Targets Maduro’s Inner Circle

The US Treasury Department has identified the sanctioned individuals as “key officials involved in Maduro’s fraudulent and illegitimate claims of victory and his brutal crackdown on free expression following the election.” The sanctions bar the officials from entering the United States and freeze any assets they may hold within the country.

Among those sanctioned is Rosalba Gil, one of the five members of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council (CNE). The CNE, which has been criticized for its lack of transparency, declared Maduro the winner of the July election. However, the council has not released detailed voting tallies to substantiate this claim, and opposition data indicates that Edmundo González, the opposition candidate, actually won the election.

Sanctions Extend to Judges and Security Forces

The sanctions also target five judges from Venezuela’s Supreme Court, which upheld the CNE’s decision to award Maduro a third consecutive term. In addition, members of Venezuela’s security forces are included on the sanctions list. The US Treasury accuses these individuals of intensifying repression through intimidation, indiscriminate detentions, and censorship.

Following the election, more than 2,400 people have been arrested in a crackdown launched by the Maduro government. Many of those detained have been accused of “terrorism” and other offenses.

Opposition Candidate Flees and Seeks Asylum

Edmundo González, the opposition candidate, fled to Spain on Saturday after facing accusations of “serious crimes,” including the “usurpation” of public duties, document falsification, and system sabotage. The judge who issued González’s arrest warrant is also among those sanctioned by the US.

In Spain, González has requested asylum and met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Despite his exile, González expressed his determination to continue advocating for the Venezuelan people’s sovereignty. “The fight is to the end, when all our families can finally be reunited on Venezuelan soil,” he stated.

Machado’s Ongoing Struggle

González had replaced opposition leader María Corina Machado on the ballot after Machado was barred from running by institutions loyal to Maduro. Machado remains in hiding within Venezuela, where she plans to lead efforts to have González sworn in as president on January 10, 2025, the start of the new presidential term.

