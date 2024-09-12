USA: Pittsburgh School Evacuated After Unidentified Man Found On Campus

Following reports of an unauthorized individual's presence, Pittsburgh Carmalt PreK-8 school in the Overbrook neighborhood has been evacuated this morning.

As per school district officials, the building went into lockdown as law enforcement responded to the situation.

According to authorities, the students and staff will be allowed to return once the school is thoroughly cleared and deemed safe.

Meanwhile, the evacuation was carried out at the request of police, and parents have been informed of the situation.

This event follows a troubling pattern of false threats affecting schools in Southwestern Pennsylvania, with several districts experiencing increased security measures and closures on Wednesday.

This spate of incidents comes in the wake of a tragic school shooting in Georgia last week, which resulted in four deaths and nine injuries.