Georgia School Shooting Suspect’s Father Told Investigators He Purchased Gun As Holiday Present For Son

Georgia school shooting suspect's father informed investigators this week that he had bought the firearm used in the incident as a holiday gift for his son in December 2023, according to reports.

Georgia school shooting suspect’s father informed investigators this week that he had bought the firearm used in the incident as a holiday gift for his son in December 2023, according to reports.

Colt Gray, a 14-year-old student, is alleged to have used an AR-style rifle to kill two fellow students and two teachers during the mass shooting on Wednesday at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia,. Additionally, nine other people were hospitalized.

One source mentioned to CNN that the AR-15-style rifle was purchased at a local gun store as a Christmas gift.

The timeline provided by the teen’s father, Colin Gray, would indicate that the firearm was bought several months after authorities initially contacted Gray and his family to investigate online threats of a school shooting.

Georgia school shooting occurred shortly after the new school year began

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia closed the investigation into the threat after it could not be substantiated.

The shooting on Wednesday, occurring shortly after the new school year began, marks the 45th school shooting of the year and is the deadliest U.S. school shooting since the March 2023 incident at The Covenant School in Nashville, which resulted in six fatalities.

As the community mourns another tragic school shooting, more details about the case are emerging.

Read More: Georgia High School Shooting: Suspect Charged With Four Felony Murder Counts

The incident, described as “everybody’s worst nightmare,” began when the teen suspect left his Algebra 1 class around 9:45 a.m., according to his classmates.

Classmates explained that the classroom doors lock automatically, and towards the end of class, the suspect knocked to re-enter. Another student went to open the door but reportedly saw the firearm and chose not to let him in, which might have saved her life.

They suggested that the shooter might have intended to target them first. Instead, the shooter went to a nearby classroom and opened fire, resulting in approximately 10 to 15 consecutive rounds being fired.

Colt Gray, the Georgia school shooting suspect being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center

The first report of an active shooter was received around 10:20 a.m. Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Chris Hosey stated that two school resource officers and other law enforcement quickly responded to the scene.

Colt Gray is being held at the Gainesville Regional Youth Detention Center, as confirmed by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Friday, according to department spokesperson Glenn Allen.

Gray is continuing to cooperate with investigators, as noted by Smith.

Everybody’s worst nightmare: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp referred to the mass shooting as “everybody’s worst nightmare,” a sentiment that resonates with many Americans across the nation.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as incidents where four or more victims are shot, the United States has experienced at least 385 mass shootings this year, averaging more than 1.5 incidents per day.

Among the victims were two 14-year-old students, Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, who went to school and did not return. Additionally, the shooter also took the lives of 53-year-old math teacher Christina Irimie and 39-year-old math teacher and assistant football coach Richard Aspinwall.

Also Read: Four Dead, Nine Injured In Mass Shooting at Apalachee High School, Georgia