Hero MotoCorp to launch 300cc bike XF3R: Hero is going to launch a 300cc motorbike named XF3R which was showcased first as a concept motorbike at the New Delhi Auto Expo in 2016 and it managed to impress the audience at that time. The Bike is expected to be aggressive and sporty with a sturdy control handlebar. A fully digital instrumentation panel along with a sporty fuel tank which would enhance the appeal of this vehicle to the youngsters.

Hero MotoCorp to launch 300cc bike XF3R: Hero Motocorp has been a pioneer of affordable and reliable 2-wheeler vehicles in India since its launch in 1984 and it has sold more than 7 Crore 2-wheeler units since then. Hero’s catalogue mostly has motorcycles with smaller engine capacity ranging between 90-125 cc which is done keeping the Indian roads in mind. The Hero Karizma was their only bike above 200cc with a capacity of 220cc but now Hero is planning to unveil its state-of-the-art bike with a powerful motor for the first time.

Hero is going to launch a 300cc motorbike named XF3R which was showcased first as a concept motorbike at the New Delhi Auto Expo in 2016 and it managed to impress the audience at that time. Of course, some changes are expected to be made to the model that was showcased but Hero is sticking to the basics from that concept. The Bike is expected to be aggressive and sporty with a sturdy control handlebar. A fully digital instrumentation panel along with a sporty fuel tank which would enhance the appeal of this vehicle to the youngsters. It is expected to have a split-seat outlook with the pillion seat stepped up a notch along with LED tail-lamp and turn-indicators. A Twin port exhaust system under the pillion seat gives the vehicle a premium and sporty touch.

The Bike is expected to be available in bold theme and colours and graphics. The Tyres are also expected to be dual-coloured 17-inch alloys.

The XF3R is powered by a 300cc single-cylinder engine which could produce 30 bhp Power along with 30 Nm of torque. It has a 6-speed manual transmission along with disc brakes and an ABS version will also be available. Hero is promising 30-35 kmpl fuel mileage for this bike which is the standard mileage in this segment. The pricing is expected to be in the range of Rs. 1.8-2.1 lakhs. The bike will be viewed as a direct competitor to KTM Duke and Apache 310.

Given below is a comparison of features of XF3R, Duke 250 and Apache 310:

For all the latest Auto News, download NewsX App

Read More