Home > World > Chaos Outside Bangladesh High Commission In UK As Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings – What We Know

Chaos Outside Bangladesh High Commission In UK As Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings – What We Know

As per reports, the Khalistanis came to the protest site and vocally interrupted the rally, making an atmosphere of conflict and displaying the rift among the South Asian diaspora in the UK.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 28, 2025 01:30:23 IST

Chaos Outside Bangladesh High Commission In UK As Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings – What We Know

A demonstration conducted by participants of the Indian and Bangladeshi Hindu communities was held in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in London to protest against the killing and mistreatment of Hindus in Bangladesh, especially the cruel murders of people like Dipu Chandra Das. People from various sections of society like families, professionals and interreligious activists participating in the protest demanded the authorities to pay attention to the issue and to hold the alleged perpetrators accountable for what they have called targeted violence against the religious minorities in Bangladesh, and also shouted slogans such as ‘Hindu lives matter’ while demanding that the global community take action to defend minority rights.

Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings

The demonstrators further insisted that the British Government along with international organizations should compel Dhaka to deal with the matter and guarantee security and fairness for the Hindu populations that suffer from discrimination and violence. But a group of Khalistani activists disrupted the peaceful demonstration outside the Bangladesh mission and caused tension and confrontation at the place. As per reports, the Khalistanis came to the protest site and vocally interrupted the rally, making an atmosphere of conflict and displaying the rift among the South Asian diaspora in the UK. The presence of these counter protesters brought a new layer to the protest, which could easily cover up the original purpose of the rally while also stirring up tensions between the various community factions.

Killings Of Hindus in Bangladesh

The London incident signals the apprehension of diaspora groups about the situation in Bangladesh, the whole issue of minority rights and international advocacy. The protest that took place was the result of increasing uproar over the purported brutalities and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, which have incited protests not only within the country but also globally along with demands for better protection for minorities and more international pressure on Dhaka to handle communal violence with care. The London protest’s arrangers thought that their shouting would not only make the world hear but also lead to actions. At the same time, the Khalistani disruption illustrates the difficulty that activists have in staying focused when political narratives vie for attention in multicultural societies.

Also Read: Attacks On Hindus Continue In Bangladesh As Politics Heats Up Ahead Of Contentious Feb polls

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 1:30 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Chaos Outside Bangladesh High Commission In UK As Khalistanis Disrupt Protest By Hindus Over Dhaka Killings – What We Know

