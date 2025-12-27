Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

The highly awaited Drishyam 3, the third part of the Hindi franchise featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is now entangled in a controversy after the sudden withdrawal of actor Akshaye Khanna just a few days before shooting was scheduled to begin. As per reports, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has come on board to take over Khanna’s role in the project and that a legal notice has been sent by the team to the Dhurandhar star following his unceremonious exit. Mangat has made the allegations against Khanna of being unprofessional and violating the terms of his agreement with the production company which led them to take legal action in their attempt to recover the losses and deal with the disruptions caused by his exit.

Drishyam 3 Producer Now Plans To…

The producer, through various declarations and reports, stated that after Khanna had liked the script and signed the contract including the receipt of the advance he had initially accepted the role and even had a great deal of money in his pocket, but he then withdrew without any honest explanation just ten days before the planned beginning of the shooting. The producer has gone on to denounce Khanna’s behavior in public, claiming that the character of the actor turned to be different after the great success of his recent film Dhurandhar, saying that ‘success has gone to his head’, and even complaining about such particular demands as wanting a change in the appearance of his character. It is said that these conditions alone triggered continuity and planning problems for the Drishyam 3 crew, which was just one area of the crisis caused by his exit.

Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna’s Replacement

Drishyam 3’s producers have revealed the substitution of Jaideep Ahlawat for Akshaye Khanna as an attempt to keep production going in the wake of the controversy. A legal notice has been issued claiming breach of agreement and asking for compensation for losses incurred but Akshaye Khanna has not yet made any public comment on the accusations. This incident, co produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, scheduled for an October 2, 2026 release, highlights the fact that such disputes over creativity and contracts sometimes lead to public litigation in Bollywood as it is frequently the case with the involvement of top tier projects and anticipated revenues.

