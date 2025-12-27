LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni Ayush Mhatre assam bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Drishyam 3 producer, Kumar Mangat Pathak, has gone on to denounce Akshaye Khanna’s behavior in public, claiming that the character of the actor turned to be different after the great success of his recent film Dhurandhar.

Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar (Image Credit: X)
Akshaye Khanna In Dhurandhar (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 27, 2025 22:47:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

The highly awaited Drishyam 3, the third part of the Hindi franchise featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is now entangled in a controversy after the sudden withdrawal of actor Akshaye Khanna just a few days before shooting was scheduled to begin. As per reports, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has confirmed that Jaideep Ahlawat has come on board to take over Khanna’s role in the project and that a legal notice has been sent by the team to the Dhurandhar star following his unceremonious exit. Mangat has made the allegations against Khanna of being unprofessional and violating the terms of his agreement with the production company which led them to take legal action in their attempt to recover the losses and deal with the disruptions caused by his exit.

You Might Be Interested In

Drishyam 3 Producer Now Plans To…

The producer, through various declarations and reports, stated that after Khanna had liked the script and signed the contract including the receipt of the advance he had initially accepted the role and even had a great deal of money in his pocket, but he then withdrew without any honest explanation just ten days before the planned beginning of the shooting. The producer has gone on to denounce Khanna’s behavior in public, claiming that the character of the actor turned to be different after the great success of his recent film Dhurandhar, saying that ‘success has gone to his head’, and even complaining about such particular demands as wanting a change in the appearance of his character. It is said that these conditions alone triggered continuity and planning problems for the Drishyam 3 crew, which was just one area of the crisis caused by his exit.

Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna’s Replacement 

Drishyam 3’s producers have revealed the substitution of Jaideep Ahlawat for Akshaye Khanna as an attempt to keep production going in the wake of the controversy. A legal notice has been issued claiming breach of agreement and asking for compensation for losses incurred but Akshaye Khanna has not yet made any public comment on the accusations. This incident, co produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios, scheduled for an October 2, 2026 release, highlights the fact that such disputes over creativity and contracts sometimes lead to public litigation in Bollywood as it is frequently the case with the involvement of top tier projects and anticipated revenues.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 10:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Akshaye Khannaakshaye khanna dhurandharAkshaye Khanna legal noticeDrishyam 3drishyam 3 akshaye khannaDrishyam 3 producer

RELATED News

Apoorva Lakhia Directed ‘Battle Of Galwan’ Teaser Out, Salman Khan’s ‘Maut Se Kya Darna’ Dialogue Sparks Social Media Frenzy

When Is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Releasing? Teaser Drops on Actor’s 60th Birthday- Details Inside

‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller

‘Wake Up Hindus, Silence Won’t Save You’: Bollywood Actress Shares Strong Message After Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh

AP Dhillon Hugs, Kisses Tara Sutaria During Mumbai Concert, Viral Moment Leaves Her Boyfriend Veer Pahariya Uncomfortable, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Gautam Gambhir’s Future As India’s Test Coach In Doubt? Reports Say BCCI ‘Informally’ Approached THIS Former Cricketer After South Africa Whitewash

Attacks On Hindus Continue In Bangladesh As Politics Heats Up Ahead Of Contentious Feb polls

7.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Taiwan Again, Second Strong Quake in Three Days

Digvijaya Singh Raises Concerns During CWC Meeting, Hours After Praising BJP-RSS

India U-19 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Ayush Mhatre To Lead, Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Captain For South Africa Tour

Meet Mora Namdar: The Iranian-American Lawyer And Salon Owner Who Will Decide On Foreign Visas

15 Killed, 19 Injured As Passenger Bus Crashes Into Ravine In Western Guatemala

Meet Esther Hnamte: The 9-Year-Old PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Awardee, India’s Youngest Singing Sensation

Assam Draft Electoral Rolls Released: Over 10.56 Lakh Names Deleted From Voter List Ahead Of Assembly Polls- Check Details Inside

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…
Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…
Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…
Will Dhurandhar Star Akshaye Khanna Be Dragged To Court For Walking Out Of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3? Producer Now Plans To…

QUICK LINKS