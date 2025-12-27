Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly joined the cast of Drishyam 3 following Akshaye Khanna’s departure. According to reports, “Jaideep will begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in January 2026.”

Reports say Akshaye Khanna has reportedly decided to step away from Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller Drishyam 3, citing disagreements over compensation and creative vision. The development comes even as the franchise prepares to enter what is expected to be its final chapter.

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3

The report citing source said, “He has been roped in for a pivotal and extremely exciting role that will add a new twist to the story.”

The film will see Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu returns as IG Meera Deshmukh. Drishyam 3 will once again be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who previously helmed Drishyam 2. The third instalment is expected to push the franchise towards its concluding arc.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rise: Famous Movies, OTT Performances

Jaideep Ahlawat has steadily emerged as one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry today. His journey has been marked by years of struggle, gradually earning recognition through powerful performances and distinctive character choices.

Known for his ability to leave a strong impact regardless of screen time, Ahlawat has consistently won over audiences with his unconventional and layered portrayals.

Paatal Lok

One of Ahlawat’s most defining performances came with Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, where he played police officer Hathiram Chaudhary. The character, who risks his life to solve a high-stakes case, struck a chord with viewers.

Three of Us

In Three of Us, Ahlawat portrayed Pradeep Kamat, the childhood love of Shailja (played by Shefali Shah), a woman suffering from dementia who attempts to relive her past memories. The film was widely appreciated for its emotional depth.

Jaane Jaan

In Jaane Jaan, released last year, Ahlawat played the role of a teacher who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while trying to protect his love, Maya. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.\

Gangs of Wasseypur

Ahlawat’s first major recognition came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, where he played Shahid. Despite limited screen time, his performance stood out in a film that also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Raazi

In Raazi, Ahlawat portrayed Khalid Mir, an intelligence officer who trains Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), an Indian spy assigned to marry a Pakistani military officer as part of her mission.

Lust Stories

In Netflix’s Lust Stories, he played Sudhir, a conflicted man involved in an affair with his best friend’s wife, portrayed by Manisha Koirala. By this time, Ahlawat had become known for making a lasting impact even in brief roles.

Additional notable appearances include Raees (2017) and Bard of Blood (2019).

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Net Worth

A report by Masala indicates that Jaideep Ahlawat’s earnings have surged significantly in recent years. He reportedly charged ₹20 crore for Paatal Lok Season 2, with his net worth estimated to have risen from ₹8 crore to nearly ₹28 crore.

The actor reportedly owns multiple properties and luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV valued at over ₹1.3 crore. He is married to classical dancer Jyoti Hooda.

Also Read: ‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller