LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug bjp israel alia bhatt allu arjun bangladesh indian origin man alumni drug
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly joined the cast of Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller Drishyam 3 after Akshaye Khanna stepped away from the project. Reports suggest Khanna exited due to differences over remuneration and creative vision as the franchise heads into its final chapter.

Jaideep Ahlawat joins Drishyam 3 after Akshaye Khanna exits. Photos: X
Jaideep Ahlawat joins Drishyam 3 after Akshaye Khanna exits. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 27, 2025 19:12:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Jaideep Ahlawat has reportedly joined the cast of Drishyam 3 following Akshaye Khanna’s departure. According to reports, “Jaideep will begin shooting for Drishyam 3 in January 2026.”

You Might Be Interested In

Reports say Akshaye Khanna has reportedly decided to step away from Ajay Devgn’s upcoming thriller Drishyam 3, citing disagreements over compensation and creative vision. The development comes even as the franchise prepares to enter what is expected to be its final chapter.

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3

The report citing source said, “He has been roped in for a pivotal and extremely exciting role that will add a new twist to the story.”

You Might Be Interested In

The film will see Ajay Devgn reprise his iconic role as Vijay Salgaonkar, while Tabu returns as IG Meera Deshmukh. Drishyam 3 will once again be directed by Abhishek Pathak, who previously helmed Drishyam 2. The third instalment is expected to push the franchise towards its concluding arc.

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Rise: Famous Movies, OTT Performances

Jaideep Ahlawat has steadily emerged as one of the most successful actors in the Hindi film industry today. His journey has been marked by years of struggle, gradually earning recognition through powerful performances and distinctive character choices.

Known for his ability to leave a strong impact regardless of screen time, Ahlawat has consistently won over audiences with his unconventional and layered portrayals.

Paatal Lok

One of Ahlawat’s most defining performances came with Amazon Prime Video’s Paatal Lok, where he played police officer Hathiram Chaudhary. The character, who risks his life to solve a high-stakes case, struck a chord with viewers.

Three of Us

In Three of Us, Ahlawat portrayed Pradeep Kamat, the childhood love of Shailja (played by Shefali Shah), a woman suffering from dementia who attempts to relive her past memories. The film was widely appreciated for its emotional depth.

Jaane Jaan

In Jaane Jaan, released last year, Ahlawat played the role of a teacher who becomes the prime suspect in a murder case while trying to protect his love, Maya. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Vijay Varma.\

Gangs of Wasseypur

Ahlawat’s first major recognition came with Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs of Wasseypur, where he played Shahid. Despite limited screen time, his performance stood out in a film that also starred Manoj Bajpayee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Raazi

In Raazi, Ahlawat portrayed Khalid Mir, an intelligence officer who trains Sehmat Khan (Alia Bhatt), an Indian spy assigned to marry a Pakistani military officer as part of her mission.

Lust Stories

In Netflix’s Lust Stories, he played Sudhir, a conflicted man involved in an affair with his best friend’s wife, portrayed by Manisha Koirala. By this time, Ahlawat had become known for making a lasting impact even in brief roles.

Additional notable appearances include Raees (2017) and Bard of Blood (2019).

Jaideep Ahlawat’s Net Worth

A report by Masala indicates that Jaideep Ahlawat’s earnings have surged significantly in recent years. He reportedly charged ₹20 crore for Paatal Lok Season 2, with his net worth estimated to have risen from ₹8 crore to nearly ₹28 crore.

The actor reportedly owns multiple properties and luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz GLS SUV valued at over ₹1.3 crore. He is married to classical dancer Jyoti Hooda.

Also Read: ‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller

First published on: Dec 27, 2025 7:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Akshaye KhannaDrishyam 3entertainment newsjaideep ahlawat

RELATED News

When Is Salman Khan’s Battle Of Galwan Releasing? Teaser Drops on Actor’s 60th Birthday- Details Inside

‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller

‘Wake Up Hindus, Silence Won’t Save You’: Bollywood Actress Shares Strong Message After Brutal Lynching In Bangladesh

AP Dhillon Hugs, Kisses Tara Sutaria During Mumbai Concert, Viral Moment Leaves Her Boyfriend Veer Pahariya Uncomfortable, Watch

Who Is James? Bangladesh Rock Legend Whose Concert Got Cancelled After Mob Chaos Sparks Nationwide Shock

LATEST NEWS

Zaima Rahman To Enter Bangladesh Politics? All About BNP Chief Tarique Rahman’s Daughter And What It Means For Dhaka’s Power Play

Viral Video: Kolkata Cab Driver Calms Drunk Passenger, Assures Mother Of Safe Drop As Social Media Applauds His Conduct

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

‘Not Ideal’: Ben Stokes Blasts MCG Pitch After 2-Day Ashes Boxing Day Test, ‘Hell Would’ve Broken Loose’

Ujjain Religious Leaders Threaten IPL Disruption Over Bangladesh Player’s Participation In The Tournament

Top 5 Bowlers Quickest To 150 ODI Wickets: From Mohammed Shami To Rashid Khan; Check Who Are The Other Players In The List

Not London, Not New York: Why Are Thousands Of Indian Workers Flocking To Moscow? Explained

Video: 700 Kmph In Just 2 Seconds, China Shatters World Records With Superconducting Maglev Train – All You Need To Know

Thailand And Cambodia Halt 20-Day Round Of Fierce Cross-Border Fighting, 101 Dead

Congress Announces Massive Nationwide Movement Over MGNREGA Repeal, G RAM G Bill, SIR, Bangladesh Unrest Dominate CWC Meet

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth
Jaideep Ahlawat Joins Drishyam 3? Paatal Lok Actor’s Top OTT Performances, Hit Films And Growing Net Worth

QUICK LINKS