Top 10 Movies on Netflix With Mind-Blowing Twists (2026): Best Thriller Films With Shocking Endings

If you are the kind of person who loves a story that turns everything around at the end Netflix has a lot of movies that will surprise you with twists, stories with many layers and endings that you will remember for a long time after the movie is over. From movies that mess with your mind to science fiction movies that’re really weird these movies are great to watch late at night when you want something that is exciting and hard to predict. Here is a list of the 10 movies on Netflix that have really surprising twists along with the years they came out and what makes them so good.

Shutter Island (2010)

This movie was made by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio. It is about a United States Marshal who is trying to figure out what happened to someone at a hospital that is really far away. At first it seems like an investigation but it slowly becomes something much stranger. The ending of the movie completely changes everything you thought you knew which makes it one of the famous twist endings in movie history.

Gone Girl (2014)

This movie is based on a book by Gillian Flynn. It is about a marriage that seems perfect but starts to fall apart when one of the people disappears. As the story goes back and forth between characters the truth gets more and more complicated and disturbing. The twist in the middle of the movie is just as surprising, as the ending, which keeps you guessing the time.

The Invisible Guest (2016)

This is a good Spanish thriller movie. It is about a businessman who gets accused of murder. He then hires a lawyer to help him prepare his defense. The story is told in ways and each time new secrets come out. This makes you wonder what is real and what is not. The ending is really well. Very satisfying.

The Call (2020)

The Call is a Korean psychological thriller. It mixes time travel with parts. Two women talk on the phone. They are in different times. They start to change each others lives. It gets very dangerous. The story gets scarier and scarier until the end, which changes everything.

Fractured (2019)

This movie stars Sam Worthington. He plays a father who is looking for his wife and daughter. They went missing after he took them to the hospital. As he tries to find them things start to get weird. The ending makes you question everything you saw.

I Care a Lot (2020)

This movie is a comedy thriller. Rosamund Pike plays a con artist. She takes advantage of people who need help. The story is, about her scamming the system that takes care of people who can’t take care of themselves. Just when you think you know what will happen the movie takes a turn. The ending is ironic and unexpected.

The Platform (2019)

The Platform is a film that takes place in a really weird prison. This prison is like a tower and it is used to show how people are treated unfairly because of their social class. The idea of The Platform is pretty simple. As the story goes on it gets a lot more complicated. The ending of The Platform is open to interpretation so people are still talking about what it means.

Bird Box (2018)

Bird Box is a movie with Sandra Bullock where the world is ending. In Bird Box people are trying to survive in a world where if you see these things you will die. Bird Box is not a movie with a twist but the way the story is told and the ending are really emotional and make you think.

The Gift (2015)

The Gift is a movie that Joel Edgerton directed and starred in. The Gift is a movie that builds up to a really scary twist. The story is about what happens when things from your past come back to haunt you. The Gift starts off quiet. The ending is really disturbing and it stays with you long after the movie is over.

Annihilation (2018)

Annihilation is a sci-fi movie with Natalie Portman that looks really cool. Annihilation is, about a place where the normal rules of nature do not apply. As Annihilation goes on things get weirder and weirder. The ending is really confusing and haunting.

What makes these movies really memorable is not the surprises they have but how these surprises happen. Each movie tells its story in a way putting in small hints that only make sense after you have seen the whole thing. These movies have things like surprises that change how you think about the characters changes, in the story that throw you off or endings that are not totally clear. These things make people who watch these movies want to think about them ask questions and watch them again to figure out what is going on in these movies.