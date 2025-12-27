‘His Energy Is Toxic’: Why Akshaye Khanna Walked Out of Drishyam 3- Producer Breaks Silence, Here’s Who Might Replace Him in Ajay Devgn’s Thriller

Akshaye Khanna is already making headlines for her powerful role in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. However, even as praise pours in for his recent work, he has found himself at the centre of controversy after walking out of Drishyam 3, as per reports.

As per reports, he has decided to step away from Ajay Devgn’s stareer following disagreements with the production team over remuneration and creative issues. While the development has generated considerable buzz, Akshaye Khanna hasn’t released an official statement.

But the producer of Drishyam 3, Kumar Mangat Pathak has now addressed the rumours head-on, offering his version of events behind Akshaye Khanna’s sudden exit from the project.

Fees Finalised, Wig Row Resurfaces Before Exit

Kumar Mangat Pathak said the makers had already signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna and finalised his fees after several rounds of renegotiation. He revealed that the actor had insisted on wearing a wig, but director Abhishek Pathak explained that it would create continuity issues, as Drishyam 3 directly follows the previous film.

He claimed, “We had signed an agreement with Akshaye Khanna. His fees also got locked after a lot of renegotiations from his side. He insisted that he would like to wear a wig. But (director) Abhishek Pathak convinced him that it wouldn’t be practical, as it would result in continuity issues since Drishyam 3 is a sequel. He understood his point and agreed to let go of that demand. However, the chamchas around him advised him that he would look smarter if he donned a wig. So, he again requested the same. Abhishek relented and was even ready to discuss this point with him. But then, he informed us that he doesn’t want to be a part of the film at all.”

Akshaye Khanna Has Long Been Difficult to Work With

Kumar Mangat Pathak further claimed that this was not the first time Akshaye Khanna had been difficult to work with. He said, “There was a time when Akshaye was nothing. That’s when I made Section 375 (2019) with him. Even then, so many people told us not to work with him because of his unprofessional behaviour. His energy on set is absolutely toxic.”

He noted that Section 375 helped Khanna regain recognition, after which he cast him again in Drishyam 2 (2022). Pathak also alleged that the actor began receiving major offers only after the success of Drishyam 2, claiming that prior to that, Khanna had been out of work for nearly three to four years.

Why Akshaye Quit 10 Days Before Shoot Despite Signed Deal?

Pathak said Akshaye Khanna demanded the wig, which got him in shock after hearing. He pointed out that Drishyam 3 picks up exactly where Drishyam 2 ended, making it illogical for the character to suddenly have hair.

He recalled that Akshaye Khanna was initially extremely impressed with the script and agreed to the fee discussed after negotiations. Following this, the team finalised the remuneration, signed the agreement and paid Khanna an advance while also spending on his costume design.

However, despite all preparations being in place, Khanna unexpectedly withdrew from the project just 10 days before his shoot was scheduled to begin.

Legal Proceedings Against Khanna

Pathak revealed that he has begun legal proceedings against Khanna, saying he suffered financial losses due to the actor’s conduct. He added that legal action is being pursued and that a notice has already been sent, though Khanna has yet to respond.

Who Will Replace Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3?

According to reports, Jaideep Ahlawat has come on board Drishyam 3 to replace Akshaye Khanna. A source said that Ahlawat is set to begin shooting for the film in January 2026. The source further revealed that he has been cast in a crucial and highly engaging role.

Also Read: Akshaye Khanna Walks Out of Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 Over Salary Delays, Check Dhurandhar Star’s New Net Worth After Massive Success