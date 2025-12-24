LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Akshaye Khanna Walks Out of Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 Over Salary Delays, Check Dhurandhar Star's New Net Worth After Massive Success

Actor Akshaye Khanna has gained worldwide appreciation for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar. Apart from this actor is also making headlines amid reports suggesting that he is no longer associated with Drishyam 3.  Dhurandhar actor has decided to step away from Ajay Devgn’s starrer following disagreements with the production team over remuneration and creative issues.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 24, 2025 18:29:17 IST

Actor Akshaye Khanna has gained worldwide appreciation for his performance in Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar. His portrayal of Rehman Dakait has been widely praised for bringing depth, emotional complexity, and soul to the narrative. Apart from this actor is also making headlines amid reports suggesting that he is no longer associated with Drishyam 3. 

As per reports, the Dhurandhar actor has decided to step away from Ajay Devgn’s starrer following disagreements with the production team over remuneration and creative issues. While the development has generated considerable buzz, neither Akshaye Khanna nor the film’s makers have released an official statement so far. 

More Reason for Akshaye Khanna to Step Away from Drishyam 3?

Besides issues related to remuneration, the report suggests that creative differences also played a role in the actor’s decision. Akshaye reportedly wanted major changes to his on-screen appearance in Drishyam 3, a proposal that did not match the filmmakers’ creative plan.

These factors are believed to have together led to his reported exit from the project. However, sources indicate that the door has not been entirely closed, and there remains a possibility that talks could resume at a later stage. 

Akshaye Khanna Net Worth 

As per reports, Akshaye Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 167 crore. Known for his understated, old-school style, the actor is not active on Instagram. His wealth is believed to have grown steadily through carefully chosen film projects.

About Drishyam 3

Abhishek Pathak’s directorial, Drishyam 3, is set to release on big screens on October 2, 2026. The cast includes Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta. The film is expected to continue the gripping narrative that has made the Drishyam franchise one of Bollywood’s most successful crime thriller series. 

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 6:19 PM IST
QUICK LINKS