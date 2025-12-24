LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Rs 900 Crore, Stays Ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash Release Christmas

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Rs 900 Crore, Stays Ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash Release Christmas

Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar remains unstoppable on Day 19, earning ₹17.25 crore despite weekday slowdown. With ₹589.50 crore domestic net and strong overseas numbers, the film nears ₹900 crore globally, eyeing a Christmas boost toward ₹1,000 crore.

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Marches Toward ₹900 Crore Mark (Pc: X)
Dhurandhar Box Office Day 19: Ranveer Singh Starrer Marches Toward ₹900 Crore Mark (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 24, 2025 09:20:43 IST

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh Film Nears Rs 900 Crore, Stays Ahead of Avatar: Fire and Ash Release Christmas

Aditya Dhar’s high-octane espionage drama Dhurandhar has over and done with its 19th day and it has already cemented its status as a major movie, showing no signs of fatigue. The film, which is led by a powerful performance from Ranveer Singh, has managed to survive the weekday lull very well, as it recorded a particularly impressive ₹17.25 crore collection on Tuesday.

This steady increase has brought the film’s domestic net total to a phenomenal ₹589.50 crore, whereas its international presence is just a step away from the prestigious ₹900 crore landmark. The holiday season of Christmas is coming up, and the analysts from the trade are forecasting that a huge second wind is coming that can even push the film to the rank of the elite ₹1000 crore club by the end of the year.

Dhurandhar Box Office Dominance

The movie’s nonstop speed has set new commercial standards for Bollywood in 2025. It dominated the box-office by still pulling in two-digit profits in its third week and then pushed aside the competition which was mainly made up of the sci-fi magnificence of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

While the Hollywood giant has heaved his way into the Indian market, the mighty Dhurandhar has attracted the majority of the audience especially for evening and night shows. The film has not only outdone the lifetime earnings of the previous blockbusters like Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 but has also shown that the taste for gritty, grounded Indian spy tales among the viewers is at the peak.

Christmas Holiday Surge

The holiday season brings in a lot of joy and a good vibe ramped up by the so-called “Dhurandhar Storm” this time at the box office. One of the driving factors that will contribute immensely to the family film and repeat viewers’ influx is the mid-week Christmas holiday that is coming up. Already, the new film starring Ranveer Singh is practically the sole occupant of high-end cinema screens due to the absence of major Hindi films that could possibly turn its comeback around.

The industry professionals predict that the holiday advantage will not just help the movie cross the ₹900 crore mark but it may also lead to pushing down Animal from the throne thus getting a place among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Also Read: Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Film Crashes Monday Yet Beats Avatar: Fire and Ash, Shatters Records Nationwide Buzz

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 9:20 AM IST
QUICK LINKS